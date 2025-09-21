The post Here’s How to Watch and Who Will Speak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Organizers are expecting tens of thousands of people to attend a massive memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist who was shot and killed on a Utah college campus on September 10, as Republican leadership including President Donald Trump and many members of his administration will speak at the event. People line up outside State Farm Stadium in the morning hours before Charlie Kirk’s memorial service. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts The event, which is being billed as “Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk,” will begin at 2 p.m. EST. The service is being held in Glendale, Arizona, at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium, the 63,400-seat football stadium which can be expanded to seat a total of 72,200 spectators, while overflow seating will be directed to the nearby Desert Diamond Arena. Police expect a crowd of 100,000, according to CNN, and cars began arriving at the stadium in the early morning hours Sunday. Posts on social media showed a crowd gathered in the dark already lining up to get into the stadium. A crowd gathers outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Kirk’s service. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Law enforcement direct the line before the Charlie Kirk memorial service. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved People begin lining up before dawn outside State Farm Stadium. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved A memorial for Kirk is seen on the side of State Farm Stadium. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Who Is Expected To Speak? Trump and Vance will headline the event as featured speakers, alongside Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk, who was named CEO of his group Turning Point USA in the days following her husband’s assassination. Other speakers listed by… The post Here’s How to Watch and Who Will Speak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Organizers are expecting tens of thousands of people to attend a massive memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist who was shot and killed on a Utah college campus on September 10, as Republican leadership including President Donald Trump and many members of his administration will speak at the event. People line up outside State Farm Stadium in the morning hours before Charlie Kirk’s memorial service. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts The event, which is being billed as “Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk,” will begin at 2 p.m. EST. The service is being held in Glendale, Arizona, at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium, the 63,400-seat football stadium which can be expanded to seat a total of 72,200 spectators, while overflow seating will be directed to the nearby Desert Diamond Arena. Police expect a crowd of 100,000, according to CNN, and cars began arriving at the stadium in the early morning hours Sunday. Posts on social media showed a crowd gathered in the dark already lining up to get into the stadium. A crowd gathers outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Kirk’s service. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Law enforcement direct the line before the Charlie Kirk memorial service. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved People begin lining up before dawn outside State Farm Stadium. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved A memorial for Kirk is seen on the side of State Farm Stadium. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Who Is Expected To Speak? Trump and Vance will headline the event as featured speakers, alongside Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk, who was named CEO of his group Turning Point USA in the days following her husband’s assassination. Other speakers listed by…

Here’s How to Watch and Who Will Speak

2025/09/21 23:19
Topline

Organizers are expecting tens of thousands of people to attend a massive memorial service for Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist who was shot and killed on a Utah college campus on September 10, as Republican leadership including President Donald Trump and many members of his administration will speak at the event.

People line up outside State Farm Stadium in the morning hours before Charlie Kirk’s memorial service.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Key Facts

The event, which is being billed as “Building a Legacy: Remembering Charlie Kirk,” will begin at 2 p.m. EST.

The service is being held in Glendale, Arizona, at the Cardinals’ State Farm Stadium, the 63,400-seat football stadium which can be expanded to seat a total of 72,200 spectators, while overflow seating will be directed to the nearby Desert Diamond Arena.

Police expect a crowd of 100,000, according to CNN, and cars began arriving at the stadium in the early morning hours Sunday.

Posts on social media showed a crowd gathered in the dark already lining up to get into the stadium.

A crowd gathers outside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Kirk’s service.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Law enforcement direct the line before the Charlie Kirk memorial service.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

People begin lining up before dawn outside State Farm Stadium.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A memorial for Kirk is seen on the side of State Farm Stadium.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Who Is Expected To Speak?

Trump and Vance will headline the event as featured speakers, alongside Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk, who was named CEO of his group Turning Point USA in the days following her husband’s assassination. Other speakers listed by TPUSA include several White House staff and Cabinet members, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. It will also feature several prominent conservative media figures, including former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and the president’s son Donald Trump Jr.

How Tight Will Security Be?

TPUSA told attendees to expect “TSA-level screening” before entering the arena, and posted a long list of prohibited items including bags, strollers, weapons, and “any other items determined to be a potential safety hazard.” With the president, vice president, and other Cabinet members in attendance, the Secret Service is expected to bring tight security practices to the event, CNN reported.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/21/charlie-kirk-memorial-thousands-line-up-ahead-of-massive-event-where-trump-and-vance-will-speak/

