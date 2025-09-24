Here’s One Overlooked Stock That’s a ‘Parabola in The Making,’ According to Veteran Trader

An analyst known for making timely crypto calls believes that one energy-related stock is on the verge of making a sudden massive upward move.

Pseudonymous analyst Bluntz tells his 306,000 followers on the social media platform X that ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASP) may increase 300% from its current value due to the huge energy demand of artificial intelligence (AI).

ASP Isotopes is an advanced materials company that produces isotopes for multiple industries, including nuclear energy.

Says Bluntz,

“Even though I think the whole uranium fuel cycle is basically an AI play, at this point I think HALEU ( High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium) is especially so.

Been slowly increasing my ASPI for this reason and basically think this is a parabola in the making…

You ain’t seen nothing yet imo (in my opinion), so much higher.”

Source: Bluntz/X

Looking at his chart, the trader suggests ASP could skyrocket to around $45.

ASPI is trading for $11.25 at time of writing, up more than 148% year-to-date.

Next up, Bluntz, who regularly applies Elliott Wave theory in his technical analysis, suggests Tesla (TSLA) has completed a three-wave correction on the weekly chart and is about to have a massive run to the upside.

Elliott Wave theory states that the main trend of the price of an asset moves in a five-wave pattern while a correction occurs in a three-wave pattern.

“Same structure, but five years later. We all know how the last one panned out. TSLA round two loading.”

Source: Bluntz/X

Looking at his chart, the trader suggests TSLA will surge to around $1,150.

TSLA is trading for $435 at time of writing, up more than 28% in the last month.

Lastly, Bluntz predicts that silver will increase more than 124% from its current value.

“It’s pre-parabolic lol. Silver probs (probably) going to $100 this cycle IMO (in my opinion).”

Silver is worth around $44.50 per ounce at time of writing.

