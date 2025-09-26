The post Here’s What 1 XRP Could Be Worth If Bitcoin Grows 10x Larger Than Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP could reach $197 if Bitcoin achieves 10x gold’s market valuation. Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will surpass gold due to digital advantages. Current 85% correlation between Bitcoin and XRP supports price projections. Cryptocurrency analysts have calculated potential XRP valuations based on Bitcoin reaching ten times gold’s current market size. The projections stem from Michael Saylor’s bold predictions about Bitcoin’s future growth trajectory. Gold currently maintains a $25.591 trillion market capitalization, making it the largest asset class globally. Saylor argues that Bitcoin possesses technical capabilities that gold cannot match, including instant global transfers and programmable functionality. The MicroStrategy CEO contends that Bitcoin serves as digital gold with enhanced properties. Unlike physical gold, Bitcoin can move across borders instantly and integrate with computer systems for automated transactions. Market calculations reveal XRP potential For Bitcoin to achieve ten times gold’s market value, its total capitalization would need to reach $255.91 trillion. With approximately 20 million bitcoins in circulation, each coin would trade at roughly $12.8 million. Such Bitcoin growth would trigger massive changes across the cryptocurrency sector. Historical data shows altcoins typically follow Bitcoin’s price movements due to strong market correlations. Macroaxis data reveals Bitcoin and XRP maintain an 85% price correlation over recent months. This close relationship suggests XRP would benefit directly from Bitcoin’s hypothetical surge to gold-multiplied levels. Current market dynamics show Bitcoin holds 58.5% dominance across all cryptocurrencies. If this percentage persists during the projected growth, total crypto market capitalization would expand to $437.46 trillion. XRP price calculations under Bitcoin expansion XRP currently commands 4.47% of the total cryptocurrency market share. Maintaining this percentage during Bitcoin’s projected expansion would give XRP a market cap of $19.55 trillion. With 99 billion XRP tokens in total supply, the calculated price per token would reach approximately $197. This represents a massive increase from… The post Here’s What 1 XRP Could Be Worth If Bitcoin Grows 10x Larger Than Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP could reach $197 if Bitcoin achieves 10x gold’s market valuation. Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will surpass gold due to digital advantages. Current 85% correlation between Bitcoin and XRP supports price projections. Cryptocurrency analysts have calculated potential XRP valuations based on Bitcoin reaching ten times gold’s current market size. The projections stem from Michael Saylor’s bold predictions about Bitcoin’s future growth trajectory. Gold currently maintains a $25.591 trillion market capitalization, making it the largest asset class globally. Saylor argues that Bitcoin possesses technical capabilities that gold cannot match, including instant global transfers and programmable functionality. The MicroStrategy CEO contends that Bitcoin serves as digital gold with enhanced properties. Unlike physical gold, Bitcoin can move across borders instantly and integrate with computer systems for automated transactions. Market calculations reveal XRP potential For Bitcoin to achieve ten times gold’s market value, its total capitalization would need to reach $255.91 trillion. With approximately 20 million bitcoins in circulation, each coin would trade at roughly $12.8 million. Such Bitcoin growth would trigger massive changes across the cryptocurrency sector. Historical data shows altcoins typically follow Bitcoin’s price movements due to strong market correlations. Macroaxis data reveals Bitcoin and XRP maintain an 85% price correlation over recent months. This close relationship suggests XRP would benefit directly from Bitcoin’s hypothetical surge to gold-multiplied levels. Current market dynamics show Bitcoin holds 58.5% dominance across all cryptocurrencies. If this percentage persists during the projected growth, total crypto market capitalization would expand to $437.46 trillion. XRP price calculations under Bitcoin expansion XRP currently commands 4.47% of the total cryptocurrency market share. Maintaining this percentage during Bitcoin’s projected expansion would give XRP a market cap of $19.55 trillion. With 99 billion XRP tokens in total supply, the calculated price per token would reach approximately $197. This represents a massive increase from…

Here’s What 1 XRP Could Be Worth If Bitcoin Grows 10x Larger Than Gold

2025/09/26 13:21
  • XRP could reach $197 if Bitcoin achieves 10x gold’s market valuation.
  • Michael Saylor predicts Bitcoin will surpass gold due to digital advantages.
  • Current 85% correlation between Bitcoin and XRP supports price projections.

Cryptocurrency analysts have calculated potential XRP valuations based on Bitcoin reaching ten times gold’s current market size. The projections stem from Michael Saylor’s bold predictions about Bitcoin’s future growth trajectory.

Gold currently maintains a $25.591 trillion market capitalization, making it the largest asset class globally. Saylor argues that Bitcoin possesses technical capabilities that gold cannot match, including instant global transfers and programmable functionality.

The MicroStrategy CEO contends that Bitcoin serves as digital gold with enhanced properties. Unlike physical gold, Bitcoin can move across borders instantly and integrate with computer systems for automated transactions.

Market calculations reveal XRP potential

For Bitcoin to achieve ten times gold’s market value, its total capitalization would need to reach $255.91 trillion. With approximately 20 million bitcoins in circulation, each coin would trade at roughly $12.8 million.

Such Bitcoin growth would trigger massive changes across the cryptocurrency sector. Historical data shows altcoins typically follow Bitcoin’s price movements due to strong market correlations.

Macroaxis data reveals Bitcoin and XRP maintain an 85% price correlation over recent months. This close relationship suggests XRP would benefit directly from Bitcoin’s hypothetical surge to gold-multiplied levels.

Current market dynamics show Bitcoin holds 58.5% dominance across all cryptocurrencies. If this percentage persists during the projected growth, total crypto market capitalization would expand to $437.46 trillion.

XRP price calculations under Bitcoin expansion

XRP currently commands 4.47% of the total cryptocurrency market share. Maintaining this percentage during Bitcoin’s projected expansion would give XRP a market cap of $19.55 trillion.

With 99 billion XRP tokens in total supply, the calculated price per token would reach approximately $197. This represents a massive increase from current trading levels around $0.60.

The projection relies on several assumptions remaining constant, including market dominance percentages and correlation patterns. Real market conditions could produce different outcomes due to changing investor behavior and regulatory developments.

Bitcoin’s recent performance has lagged behind gold, which hit new highs above $2,800 per ounce this month. Gold gained 9.62% while Bitcoin managed only 4% growth during the same timeframe.

Saylor maintains that Bitcoin’s technological advantages will eventually drive mainstream adoption beyond gold’s current appeal. The digital asset’s programmability and portability could attract institutional investors seeking modern store-of-value solutions.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/heres-what-1-xrp-could-be-worth-if-bitcoin-grows-10x-larger-than-gold/

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

Open a long position in XPL with 10x leverage on Machi

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Onchain Lens, Machi (singer Huang Licheng) has opened a long position in XPL with 10x leverage. He also holds long positions in ETH (15x), HYPE (10x), and PUMP (5x), and currently faces a floating loss of approximately $20 million.
Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave Goes Live on Plasma, Innovating DeFi Lending and Stablecoins Utility

Aave integrates with Plasma to enable scalable DeFi lending for stablecoins, Ethereum assets, and tokenized gold with advanced security and risk management.
Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’

The post Schiff: Get Ready for ‘Crypto Ice Age’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency sell-off  Bearish Strategy warning  Controversial financial commentator Peter Schiff has predicted that the cryptocurrency sector is on track to enter a full-blown “ice age.”  We are not about to enter another crypto winter, as that implies another spring will soon follow. Get ready for a crypto ice age. Got gold? — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 25, 2025 The gold bug argues that there will not be another “crypto spring,” meaning that the term “crypto winter” will not be appropriate for describing the upcoming market crash.  Cryptocurrency sell-off  Schiff’s dire warning comes amid a massive cryptocurrency sell-off that is taking place right now. Bitcoin, the leading coin, is down by 4% over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data.  Altcoins are unsurprisingly performing way worse, with Ethereum (ETH) shedding as much as 8%. The flagship altcoin has now plunged by as much as 20% within just a single week.  Earlier today, Schiff gloated over Ethereum’s plunge below the $4,000 level.  Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have also nose-dived by nearly 10%. Overall, $1.04 billion worth of crypto has already been liquidated over the past 24 hours.  It is worth noting that major equity indices are also on track to close in the red for the third consecutive day. The most recent bout of weakness was caused by stronger-than-expected GDP growth as well as a decline in jobless claims. The odds of the Federal Reserve implementing several rate cuts this year have dropped substantially following the recent economic data. This, of course, also affects risk assets of the likes of Bitcoin despite the fact that the cryptocurrency recently became less correlated with US equities. Bearish Strategy warning  While commenting on the recent market correction, Schiff said that he was not sure whether or not Strategy (MSTR) would be able to survive,…
