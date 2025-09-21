The post Here’s What To Know About H-1B Visas—As Trump Adds $100,000 Fee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump issued a proclamation that would impose an annual $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, used by companies to hire skilled workers from abroad, in a possible roadblock for the U.S. tech industry while disrupting the hiring process for firms like Amazon, Apple and Google. Earlier fees to assist specialty workers were as low as $215. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts The H-1B visa program, established through the Immigration Act of 1990 under former President George H.W. Bush, allows U.S.-based companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations requiring a “body of highly specialized knowledge” and a bachelor’s degree or higher. Industries eligible under the H-1B visa program include fashion modeling, medicine, engineering, finance, computer science and architecture, among others, in addition to participants in Defense Department projects, according to the State Department. An employer files H-1B petitions with the Labor Department on the worker’s behalf, known as an I-29 and, if approved, the worker then applies for a visa before entering the U.S. Employers can also apply through a lottery system, as there’s an annual cap of about 85,000 visas for most private companies, and existing program fees include $215 to register for the lottery and $780 for the petition. The maximum period granted for H-1B workers is six years, though employers may request to extend the visa’s status on three-year increments, if eligible. Big Number 20%. That’s the estimated percentage of H-1B applications approved each year, according to a study from the National Foundation for American Policy, a public policy nonprofit. What Companies Hire The Most Workers With H-1b Visas? Amazon employed the most workers (10,044) using H-1B visas as of June 30, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (5,505), Microsoft (5,189), Meta (5,123), Apple (4,202) and Google (4,181), according to… The post Here’s What To Know About H-1B Visas—As Trump Adds $100,000 Fee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump issued a proclamation that would impose an annual $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, used by companies to hire skilled workers from abroad, in a possible roadblock for the U.S. tech industry while disrupting the hiring process for firms like Amazon, Apple and Google. Earlier fees to assist specialty workers were as low as $215. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Key Facts The H-1B visa program, established through the Immigration Act of 1990 under former President George H.W. Bush, allows U.S.-based companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations requiring a “body of highly specialized knowledge” and a bachelor’s degree or higher. Industries eligible under the H-1B visa program include fashion modeling, medicine, engineering, finance, computer science and architecture, among others, in addition to participants in Defense Department projects, according to the State Department. An employer files H-1B petitions with the Labor Department on the worker’s behalf, known as an I-29 and, if approved, the worker then applies for a visa before entering the U.S. Employers can also apply through a lottery system, as there’s an annual cap of about 85,000 visas for most private companies, and existing program fees include $215 to register for the lottery and $780 for the petition. The maximum period granted for H-1B workers is six years, though employers may request to extend the visa’s status on three-year increments, if eligible. Big Number 20%. That’s the estimated percentage of H-1B applications approved each year, according to a study from the National Foundation for American Policy, a public policy nonprofit. What Companies Hire The Most Workers With H-1b Visas? Amazon employed the most workers (10,044) using H-1B visas as of June 30, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (5,505), Microsoft (5,189), Meta (5,123), Apple (4,202) and Google (4,181), according to…

Here’s What To Know About H-1B Visas—As Trump Adds $100,000 Fee

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 01:00
Humanity
H$0.05573+3.91%
Union
U$0.013479-2.36%
Wormhole
W$0.11738+8.34%
SIX
SIX$0.02192+0.04%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.443+0.05%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+13.04%

Topline

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation that would impose an annual $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, used by companies to hire skilled workers from abroad, in a possible roadblock for the U.S. tech industry while disrupting the hiring process for firms like Amazon, Apple and Google.

Earlier fees to assist specialty workers were as low as $215.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Key Facts

The H-1B visa program, established through the Immigration Act of 1990 under former President George H.W. Bush, allows U.S.-based companies to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations requiring a “body of highly specialized knowledge” and a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Industries eligible under the H-1B visa program include fashion modeling, medicine, engineering, finance, computer science and architecture, among others, in addition to participants in Defense Department projects, according to the State Department.

An employer files H-1B petitions with the Labor Department on the worker’s behalf, known as an I-29 and, if approved, the worker then applies for a visa before entering the U.S.

Employers can also apply through a lottery system, as there’s an annual cap of about 85,000 visas for most private companies, and existing program fees include $215 to register for the lottery and $780 for the petition.

The maximum period granted for H-1B workers is six years, though employers may request to extend the visa’s status on three-year increments, if eligible.

Big Number

20%. That’s the estimated percentage of H-1B applications approved each year, according to a study from the National Foundation for American Policy, a public policy nonprofit.

What Companies Hire The Most Workers With H-1b Visas?

Amazon employed the most workers (10,044) using H-1B visas as of June 30, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (5,505), Microsoft (5,189), Meta (5,123), Apple (4,202) and Google (4,181), according to federal data. Other top H-1B employers include Cognizant Technology Solutions (2,493), JPMorgan Chase (2,440), Walmart (2,390) and Deloitte Consulting (2,353).

How Has Trump Changed H-1b Visas?

Trump, in a proclamation issued late Friday, said the U.S. would impose an annual $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications. The fee would be applied for the vetting process once a worker is selected through the lottery or their petition is approved. It’s not immediately clear how the change would be implemented, however, as new visa fees are typically mandated by Congress or a regulatory process requiring a public notice.

Have Companies Opposed Trump’s Changes To H-1b Visas?

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Friday that “all the big companies” had been notified of the new fee, suggesting they were all “on board.” Lutnick added, “If you’re going to train somebody, you’re going to train one of the recent graduates from one of the great universities across our land.” Deedy Das, a partner at the venture capital firm Menlo Ventures, said the added fees would be “disincentive to attract the world’s smartest talent” to the U.S., and “if the U.S. ceases to attract the best talent, it drastically reduces its ability to innovate and grow the economy.”

Further Reading

ForbesTrump Will Charge $100,000 Fee For H-1B Visas, Report SaysBy Sara Dorn

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/20/what-are-h-1b-visas-trumps-100000-fees-could-impact-amazon-apple-and-google/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03476-0.05%
Threshold
T$0.01662-0.41%
Solana
SOL$238.2+0.64%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Partager
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+1.81%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.528--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Partager
New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Climbing to the top of the meme coin charts takes more than a viral mascot or celebrity tweets. Hype may spark attention, but only momentum, utility, and adaptability keep it alive. That’s why the latest debate among crypto enthusiasts is catching attention. While Dogecoin remains a household name, a new player has entered the arena […] The post New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.19-2.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 00:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure