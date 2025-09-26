The post Here’s when Nvidia stock will reach $200, according to ChatGPT-5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares slipped over 1% at market open on Friday, September 26, despite Barclays upgrading NVDA’s share price target from $200 to $240 just a day earlier. The weakness from investors in the market is largely due to growing concerns over the sustainability of artificial intelligence (AI) investments and the semiconductor industry leader’s planned $100 billion partnership with OpenAI. However, it’s worth noting that other chipmakers have also been under pressure. AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), for example, fell more than 1%, while Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) dropped 0.7%. Accordingly, analysts like Mizuho’s Jordan Klein are calling the retreat a “modest reset and wake-up call” after sharp gains seen earlier this month. At press time, Nvidia was trading at $176.30, still up 0.33% over the past five days. NVDA 24-hour price. Source: Finbold When will Nvidia stock reach $200? To see when Nvidia can be expected to start recuperating and posting further gains, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s latest model ChatGPT-5 regarding potential dates when we might see NVDA shares trading at $200.  Based on the current price and the average projected levels for the next year aggregated on market analysis platform TipRanks, ChatGPT suggested the stock could plausibly hit $200 within the next 12 months.  NVDA price prediction. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT Asked to narrow the date range down, the AI estimated the most likely time we might see the $200 mark broken could be somewhere between March and June 2026. NVDA stock bottom line. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT Elaborating on its projections, the AI model outlined a number of market conditions that would have to be met before the milestone comes within reach. Namely, to surpass the $200 mark, the company will need to sustain strong revenue growth, particularly from its AI and data center businesses, while maintaining healthy earnings… The post Here’s when Nvidia stock will reach $200, according to ChatGPT-5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares slipped over 1% at market open on Friday, September 26, despite Barclays upgrading NVDA’s share price target from $200 to $240 just a day earlier. The weakness from investors in the market is largely due to growing concerns over the sustainability of artificial intelligence (AI) investments and the semiconductor industry leader’s planned $100 billion partnership with OpenAI. However, it’s worth noting that other chipmakers have also been under pressure. AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), for example, fell more than 1%, while Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) dropped 0.7%. Accordingly, analysts like Mizuho’s Jordan Klein are calling the retreat a “modest reset and wake-up call” after sharp gains seen earlier this month. At press time, Nvidia was trading at $176.30, still up 0.33% over the past five days. NVDA 24-hour price. Source: Finbold When will Nvidia stock reach $200? To see when Nvidia can be expected to start recuperating and posting further gains, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s latest model ChatGPT-5 regarding potential dates when we might see NVDA shares trading at $200.  Based on the current price and the average projected levels for the next year aggregated on market analysis platform TipRanks, ChatGPT suggested the stock could plausibly hit $200 within the next 12 months.  NVDA price prediction. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT Asked to narrow the date range down, the AI estimated the most likely time we might see the $200 mark broken could be somewhere between March and June 2026. NVDA stock bottom line. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT Elaborating on its projections, the AI model outlined a number of market conditions that would have to be met before the milestone comes within reach. Namely, to surpass the $200 mark, the company will need to sustain strong revenue growth, particularly from its AI and data center businesses, while maintaining healthy earnings…

Here’s when Nvidia stock will reach $200, according to ChatGPT-5

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 23:14
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares slipped over 1% at market open on Friday, September 26, despite Barclays upgrading NVDA’s share price target from $200 to $240 just a day earlier.

The weakness from investors in the market is largely due to growing concerns over the sustainability of artificial intelligence (AI) investments and the semiconductor industry leader’s planned $100 billion partnership with OpenAI.

However, it’s worth noting that other chipmakers have also been under pressure. AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), for example, fell more than 1%, while Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) dropped 0.7%. Accordingly, analysts like Mizuho’s Jordan Klein are calling the retreat a “modest reset and wake-up call” after sharp gains seen earlier this month.

At press time, Nvidia was trading at $176.30, still up 0.33% over the past five days.

NVDA 24-hour price. Source: Finbold

When will Nvidia stock reach $200?

To see when Nvidia can be expected to start recuperating and posting further gains, Finbold turned to OpenAI’s latest model ChatGPT-5 regarding potential dates when we might see NVDA shares trading at $200. 

Based on the current price and the average projected levels for the next year aggregated on market analysis platform TipRanks, ChatGPT suggested the stock could plausibly hit $200 within the next 12 months. 

NVDA price prediction. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT

Asked to narrow the date range down, the AI estimated the most likely time we might see the $200 mark broken could be somewhere between March and June 2026.

NVDA stock bottom line. Source: Finbold and ChatGPT

Elaborating on its projections, the AI model outlined a number of market conditions that would have to be met before the milestone comes within reach.

Namely, to surpass the $200 mark, the company will need to sustain strong revenue growth, particularly from its AI and data center businesses, while maintaining healthy earnings and margins, the language learning model (LLM) argued. 

What’s more, a valuation multiple that supports the higher price, alongside a stable macroeconomic backdrop with favorable interest rates, will also be essential to accelerate the rise.

Right now, the biggest obstacles are stricter regulations in the Chinese market and the concerns regarding broader market corrections mentioned above.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/heres-when-nvidia-stock-will-reach-200-according-to-chatgpt-5/

