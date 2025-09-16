Here’s Where The Aurora Could Appear on Monday Night

Topline The northern lights have a moderate chance of appearing in the skies above the northern U.S. on Monday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, after effects of a geomagnetic storm impacted the Earth. Monday’s forecast comes after NOAA recorded a G3 “strong” geomagnetic storm Sunday night. Getty Images

Key Facts

NOAA forecasters predict a Kp index of five out of nine, meaning the aurora could appear “brighter” with more “motions and formations.” The Earth saw a strong geomagnetic storm Sunday night, NOAA reported, reaching a G3 (on a scale of 5) due to the impact of solar winds escaping from a cooler, dense region of the Sun.

Which States Could See The Aurora?

The northern states along the border of Canada could all potentially see the aurora Monday night, according to NOAA, with all of North Dakota, Minnesota above the “view line” NOAA estimates as the southern cutoff point for being able to see the lights. Effectively all of Alaska, all but the southernmost part of Wisconsin and northern Michigan are above the view line. Much of Washington, Montana and South Dakota could also see the lights, according to NOAA, along with some northern parts of Idaho, Wyoming and Iowa. On the East Coast, northern portions of Upstate New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine could all also see the aurora.

What’s The Best Way To View The Northern Lights?

Experts at NOAA recommend viewers move closer to Earth’s magnetic north pole to get the best potential sights. Viewers should find a higher vantage point away from city lights, and go out at the time period the aurora is most active—typically between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

