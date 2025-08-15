Here’s why the surging Skale crypto may crash 40% soon

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/15 03:22
SKALE
SKL$0.03186-11.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01381-3.76%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407-13.40%
MAY
MAY$0.0495+0.44%
SOON
SOON$0.2684-6.70%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002918-18.94%

Skale crypto price surged this week, reaching its highest level since February 1 after It Remains launched on its network. 

Summary
  • Skale crypto price surged this week after the It Remains integration.
  • SKL has become highly overbought, pointing to a 40% plunge.

Skale (SKL) token moved from a consolidation phase and surged by 170%, making it one of the best-performing coins this week. The surge happened in a high-volume environment, with its 24-hour figure rising to $780 million, surpassing its market capitalization of $280 million. 

SKL price soared after It Remains, a popular Hollywood-level game launched on its network to take advantage of its gas-free transaction costs and fast speed. This launch will solidify Skale as one of the biggest chains in the crypto industry.

Data compiled by DappRadar shows that Skale has 129 games in its ecosystem. It had over 3.9 million unique active wallets in the last 30 days, a 23% increase. It also handled over 107 million transactions, higher than other top gaming chains like Sei and BSC. 

Why Skale crypto price may crash 

There are three main reasons why the soaring Skale may crash in the near term. First, sentiment in the crypto market has changed, with Bitcoin (BTC) and other top altcoins nosediving. The decline happened as liquidation jumped after the US published strong producer inflation data. A tumbling market often affects some of the best performers.

Second, SKL price will crash as the It Remains hype fades. In most cases, cryptocurrencies and stocks jump after a major event and then pull back as investors sell the news and look forward to the next big thing. 

Third, technicals suggest that the price has become highly overbought. The Relative Strength Index jumped to the extreme overbought point at 86, while the Stochastic Oscillator moved to 83. A highly overbought asset tends to pull back as it loses momentum. 

Skale crypto price

Similarly, as the chart above shows, the token has moved higher than the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. As such, it could have a mean reversion, where it drops to get closer to these averages. If this happens, the potential target will be $0.027, its highest point in July and May, down by 40% from the current level. 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1016-4.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.00733-3.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1781-0.33%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001881+10.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02779+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?