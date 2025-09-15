Here’s Why the US Economy Looks Solid Despite Soft Labor Market, According to Former National Economic Council Director

The former National Economic Council director says US companies’ focus on rewarding shareholders has come at the expense of the labor market.

In a new CNBC Television interview, Gary Cohn says firms have found ways over the last decade or so to be efficient while driving down the cost of human capital.

According to Cohn, the end result is a solid economy underpinned by productivity gains on reduced labor requirements.

“You just have to understand when you’re running a company, your obligation is to your shareholders to create a return on capital. You have to be able to pay back your debt. If the cost of your inputs goes up, and you can’t charge more for your finished product, you have to figure out how to become more efficient…

In Q2, revenue as a whole for companies went up just over 6%… Earnings, EPS, went up by 11.8%. Now, you could say there’s some efficiency. As you get bigger, you get more efficient. So the last dollar in is more efficient than the first dollar in. But companies found ways to make themselves more efficient. They sold more product with less cost, and that cost wasn’t the cost of goods. The cost was labor…

You see it in unemployment rates…

When you squeeze the tube in one place, it’s got to come out somewhere else. And I think what we’re seeing, and a lot of people are scratching their heads going, ‘I don’t understand this. The economy is good. Earnings are good. Retail sales are OK. But the job market’s weak.’

Well, the job market’s weak because to make the equation work, companies are getting smaller.”

Last week, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warned that the US economy is showing weakness. Dimon said that revised data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) – which showed that job hirings were overstated by 911,000 between March 2024 and 2025 – suggested the US economy is weakening.

Follow us on X, Facebook and Telegram

Don't Miss a Beat – Subscribe to get email alerts delivered directly to your inbox

Check Price Action

Surf The Daily Hodl Mix



Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any losses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Generated Image: Midjourney

The post Here’s Why the US Economy Looks Solid Despite Soft Labor Market, According to Former National Economic Council Director appeared first on The Daily Hodl.