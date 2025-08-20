Here’s Why This XRP Fall Was Always on the Cards

Par : The Crypto Basic
2025/08/20 17:08
Moonveil
MORE$0.10114+0.85%
XRP
XRP$2.9091-0.64%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03822+4.97%
SphereX
HERE$0.000407--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02679-1.32%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002664-5.73%

XRP recently corrected sharply amid a broader market crash, but here's why this collapse was always on the cards. For context, the latest correction came after XRP claimed a new peak of $3.66 on July 18. It immediately gave up this level as August opened and continued to battle the bears above $3 until the recent drop made it lose the psychological mark. Specifically, XRP collapsed 6.62% yesterday, its largest daily loss in a month. Profit-Taking Trend Among XRP Holders However, before this drop, The Crypto Basic called attention to a market trend that actually pointed to a massive decline. Specifically, while XRP changed hands above $3, the report revealed that about 94% of XRP wallets were in profit.  Nonetheless, the report noted that while this is an impressive metric in terms of profitability, it might point to a massive price crash in the short term, as most of the wallets that are now seeing gains could start executing profit-taking trades. This often leads to price declines. Notably, historical data confirmed this pattern. For context, in January 2018, when XRP spiked to a new all-time high of $3.3, address profitability surpassed 90%. After this, XRP witnessed a steep drop, crashing by a massive 43.57% in January 2018 alone, and extended the downtrend to a 95.5% drop by the end of the correction. This trend played out again after XRP recovered to the $1.96 high during the 2020/2021 bull run. Upon reaching this peak, XRP's address profitability soared past 90% again. Expectedly, this led to another round of profit-taking trades, with XRP eventually collapsing by 85%. XRP Showing Greater Resilience Now Considering this trend, market analyst Winny argued that with XRP's wallet profitability rising above 90% again, "someone" would eventually sell. This has since materialized, but not in full force. For context, an 85% collapse for XRP would lead to $0.45, and a 95% drop would result in a price of $0.15. Notably, Winny suggested that this time might be different due to rapidly growing whale wallets, a spike in network activity, and positive chart patterns. While the profit-taking trades as well as the broader market downturn have pushed XRP below $3, it still holds firm at $2.9, now attempting to recover the psychological threshold. XRP RSI Shows More Room for GrowthXRP RSI Shows More Room for GrowthXRP RSI Shows More Room for Growth Despite it trading at $2.9 at press time, XRP's daily RSI still stands at a low 43.05. Notably, when XRP traded for $2.9 in mid-July, its RSI was already overstretched at 83.69. However, it still saw a run to $3.66 days later. With the current 43.05 RSI value, XRP has much more room for growth. As a result, a recovery here could push prices to new highs.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005178+3.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01389+1.23%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Partager
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01599+0.56%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003568+0.67%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Partager
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12675-0.17%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars