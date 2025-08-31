Here’s XRP Price if It Attracts 2% Allocation from Retirement Accounts Globally

XRP price may soar to an audacious two-digit level if it attracts up to 2% of the $60 trillion within retirement accounts globally.

Notably, we recently assessed this following a recent CNBC interview with Bill Miller IV, a Chartered Market Technician and portfolio manager at Miller Value Partners. Miller noted that Bitcoin may still be in the very early stages of adoption, even though the price recently pulled back from its peak of $124,000 to just over $108,000.

He noted several policy changes in the United States that could help bring in institutional money. He explained that the Federal Reserve recently ended its supervisory program on “novel activities,” which had placed limits on banks working with crypto.

Miller Sees Bitcoin Hitting $175,000 He also highlighted an executive order from President Trump that directed the Department of Labor to scrap rules that previously kept retirement accounts away from digital assets. Together, these moves could allow retirement funds, which manage about $60 trillion globally, to start considering crypto allocations. He argued that the impact of even a small allocation could be massive. Specifically, he said a 1% allocation from retirement funds would add about $30,000 to Bitcoin's price. Meanwhile, with a 2% allocation, Bitcoin could climb to $175,000.

For context, Bitcoin currently has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, as it trades for $108,500. An increase in price to $175,000 would push its market cap to $3.483 trillion. This translates to an additional $1.323 trillion in value from the 2% allocation.

XRP Price If It Attracted a Similar Allocation

Meanwhile, although Miller focused on Bitcoin, the same scenario could have similar effects on altcoins like XRP. Currently, XRP has a market cap of $167 billion and trades at $2.82, with a circulating supply of roughly 59.48 billion tokens.

If it received the same $1.323 trillion boost Miller calculated for Bitcoin, XRP’s total value would reach about $1.49 trillion. At that level, the price would jump to nearly $25.

Notably, while such an allocation may sound far-fetched, some analysts already believe an XRP rally beyond $25 is feasible. For instance, market watcher EGRAG Crypto recently argued that XRP could rally as high as $27 this cycle, rejecting claims that it might only top out around $4.