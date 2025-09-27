Hester Peirce discusses her future NFT plans after serving at the SEC

Though she said she was joking about “becoming an NFT creator” after her time at the SEC, the commissioner signaled she was working “to get crypto policy right” first. Hester Peirce, a commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) known by many in the industry as “Crypto Mom,” gave a speech laced with non-fungible token (NFT) metaphors and a review of the agency’s approach to digital assets.Speaking at a Coin Center event on Thursday, Peirce seemed to joke in response to speculation that her “days at the SEC [were] numbered,” given her term officially expired in June. However, statutes allow SEC commissioners to serve up to an additional 18 months until the US Senate confirms a replacement. “A lot of people have asked me what is next,” said Peirce. “I could leave the government and do a 180 on crypto, but that career path is too well-trodden for me. My plan long had been to transition to beekeeping—honey is delicious and nutritious, and bees sting with less glee than most of my Twitter commenters.”Read more Though she said she was joking about “becoming an NFT creator” after her time at the SEC, the commissioner signaled she was working “to get crypto policy right” first. Hester Peirce, a commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) known by many in the industry as “Crypto Mom,” gave a speech laced with non-fungible token (NFT) metaphors and a review of the agency’s approach to digital assets.Speaking at a Coin Center event on Thursday, Peirce seemed to joke in response to speculation that her “days at the SEC [were] numbered,” given her term officially expired in June. However, statutes allow SEC commissioners to serve up to an additional 18 months until the US Senate confirms a replacement. “A lot of people have asked me what is next,” said Peirce. “I could leave the government and do a 180 on crypto, but that career path is too well-trodden for me. My plan long had been to transition to beekeeping—honey is delicious and nutritious, and bees sting with less glee than most of my Twitter commenters.”Read more

Hester Peirce discusses her future NFT plans after serving at the SEC

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/27 05:35
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12107-0,60%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004333-0,02%
GET
GET$0,004352-17,99%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01179+4,24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1083+16,45%

Though she said she was joking about “becoming an NFT creator” after her time at the SEC, the commissioner signaled she was working “to get crypto policy right” first.

Hester Peirce, a commissioner at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) known by many in the industry as “Crypto Mom,” gave a speech laced with non-fungible token (NFT) metaphors and a review of the agency’s approach to digital assets.

Speaking at a Coin Center event on Thursday, Peirce seemed to joke in response to speculation that her “days at the SEC [were] numbered,” given her term officially expired in June. However, statutes allow SEC commissioners to serve up to an additional 18 months until the US Senate confirms a replacement. 

“A lot of people have asked me what is next,” said Peirce. “I could leave the government and do a 180 on crypto, but that career path is too well-trodden for me. My plan long had been to transition to beekeeping—honey is delicious and nutritious, and bees sting with less glee than most of my Twitter commenters.”

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

TLDR Nvidia announced a $683 million investment in Nscale, a UK AI infrastructure company that spun off from crypto miner Arkon Energy in May 2024 The partnership aims to scale the UK’s AI capacity to 60,000 GPUs by 2026 as part of the government’s national AI infrastructure push Nscale is part of the “neocloud” industry [...] The post Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project appeared first on CoinCentral.
EPNS
PUSH$0,02822+0,60%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,121+6,98%
MAY
MAY$0,03896+2,87%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 16:24
Partager
Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Hashdex’s multi-asset crypto ETF on Sept.25, expanding investor access to Stellar (XLM). Yet the token is down more than 6% from a week ago and now trades near $0.36. Can Hashdex ETF lift the XLM price? Lets analyse. ETF Approval Expands Market Access Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index […] The post Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Stellar
XLM$0,3618+3,34%
Union
U$0,010554+7,37%
Multichain
MULTI$0,03605+0,75%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 05:07
Partager
SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

TLDR SWIFT is testing blockchain-based transactions using Ethereum Layer 2 platform Linea. The pilot involves major banks including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon. SWIFT aims to reduce costs and enhance transparency by combining payment instructions and settlement in one on-chain transaction. The pilot could challenge Ripple’s cross-border payment model by offering a blockchain-based solution for [...] The post SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solayer
LAYER$0,4241+3,41%
LINEA
LINEA$0,02805+12,24%
Major
MAJOR$0,1229+1,69%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Nvidia Partners with Former Crypto Miner Nscale for UK AI Infrastructure Project

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime