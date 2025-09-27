TLDR Hester Peirce hints at creating an NFT collection featuring crypto figures. Peirce expressed regret for not influencing her SEC colleagues on crypto policy. The SEC has shifted toward greater regulatory clarity for digital assets. Hester Peirce plans to focus on crypto policy clarity before post-SEC career. Hester Peirce Discusses Future NFT Plans After Serving [...] The post Hester Peirce Shares Future NFT Plans After Her SEC Tenure appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Hester Peirce hints at creating an NFT collection featuring crypto figures. Peirce expressed regret for not influencing her SEC colleagues on crypto policy. The SEC has shifted toward greater regulatory clarity for digital assets. Hester Peirce plans to focus on crypto policy clarity before post-SEC career. Hester Peirce Discusses Future NFT Plans After Serving [...] The post Hester Peirce Shares Future NFT Plans After Her SEC Tenure appeared first on CoinCentral.

Hester Peirce Shares Future NFT Plans After Her SEC Tenure

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/27 06:27
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1211-0.53%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004335-0.06%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001565+1.62%

TLDR

  • Hester Peirce hints at creating an NFT collection featuring crypto figures.
  • Peirce expressed regret for not influencing her SEC colleagues on crypto policy.
  • The SEC has shifted toward greater regulatory clarity for digital assets.
  • Hester Peirce plans to focus on crypto policy clarity before post-SEC career.

Hester Peirce Discusses Future NFT Plans After Serving at the SEC

Hester Peirce, a commissioner at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) known for her support of the cryptocurrency industry, recently addressed speculation regarding her future after her term expired in June. Speaking at a Coin Center event, Peirce joked about her post-SEC career, suggesting that beekeeping was not her next step. Instead, she revealed plans for what she humorously referred to as “Plan NFT.” This involved creating an NFT collection based on characters she has encountered within the crypto world, especially those engaged in its intersection with policy.

Her comments were lighthearted but carried a deeper implication, as Peirce explained that her real focus was still on ensuring that the regulatory landscape for digital assets becomes clearer. Peirce, often referred to as “Crypto Mom” due to her strong stance on digital asset regulation, acknowledged that while her tenure at the SEC was nearing its end, she hoped the current regulatory shift could lead to better outcomes for the crypto industry.

Peirce’s Approach to Crypto and Regulatory Clarity

Hester Peirce has long been a vocal advocate for the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. Throughout her time at the SEC, she pushed for more transparent and thoughtful regulation, often expressing frustration with the government’s hesitant approach toward the industry. “I am sorry that over most of my tenure at the SEC I failed to convince my colleagues in government to give you a chance,” Peirce told the audience. She expressed hope that, despite these challenges, the crypto industry could now benefit from a clearer regulatory environment.

Peirce pointed out that the shift in approach at the SEC, following the departure of former Chair Gary Gensler in January, had already begun. Under the new direction, the SEC has moved away from a stance of “regulation by enforcement” and is instead emphasizing clearer guidelines for digital assets. She hopes that this shift will provide the crypto industry with the necessary clarity to build safer, more secure systems and products.

Shift in SEC’s Approach Since Gensler’s Departure

The change in the SEC’s stance on crypto has become apparent since Gary Gensler’s departure earlier this year. During Gensler’s tenure, many within the crypto space criticized his aggressive enforcement actions, which they felt created a regulatory environment of uncertainty. With the change in leadership, the SEC has started to focus more on creating regulatory frameworks rather than pursuing litigation against crypto companies.

The launch of a new crypto task force under Peirce’s direction is one such example. The task force aims to help develop more thoughtful and comprehensive policies that support the industry’s growth. The SEC has also reportedly dropped several long-standing enforcement actions against crypto firms, signaling a more open approach. These actions align with ongoing discussions in the U.S. Senate regarding digital asset market structure and how financial regulators will approach the sector moving forward.

Peirce’s Legacy and the Future of Digital Asset Regulation

As Peirce’s tenure at the SEC comes to an end, the shift in the agency’s approach signals a potential turning point for digital asset regulation in the U.S. Peirce, who has always been a staunch advocate for the crypto industry, hopes that the clarity now emerging from the SEC will allow the space to grow without the burdens of regulatory uncertainty.

Looking forward, Peirce expressed optimism that the regulatory clarity would empower innovators within the crypto space to create beneficial and secure technologies. She emphasized that the current period represents an opportunity for developers and entrepreneurs in the industry to build tools that could enhance the well-being of individuals and communities.

As for her own future, Peirce humorously stated that while “Plan NFT” might be her next step, her real priority was ensuring that the framework for digital assets was correctly established before she transitioned away from her role at the SEC.

The post Hester Peirce Shares Future NFT Plans After Her SEC Tenure appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000492-3.52%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215+4.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00239+8.63%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Partager
Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

The post Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network is rearing its head, and Cardano is trying to recover from a downtrend. But the go to option this fall is Layer Brett, a meme coin with utility baked into it. $LBRETT’s presale is not only attractive, but is magnetic due to high rewards and the chance to make over 100x gains. Layer Brett Is Loading: Join or You’re Wrecked The crypto crowd loves to talk big numbers, but here’s one that’s impossible to ignore: Layer 2 markets are projected to process more than $10 trillion per year by 2027. That tidal wave is building right now — and Layer Brett is already carving out space to ride it. The presale price? A tiny $0.0058. That’s launchpad level, the kind of entry point that fuels 100x gains if momentum kicks in. Latecomers will scroll through charts in regret while early entrants pocket the spoils. Layer Brett is more than another Layer 2 solution. It’s crypto tech wrapped in meme energy, and that mix is lethal in the best way. Blazing-fast transactions, negligible fees, and staking rewards that could make traditional finance blush. Stakers lock in a staggering 700% APY. But every new wallet that joins cuts into that yield, so hesitation is expensive. And let’s not forget the kicker — a massive $1 million giveaway fueling even more hype around the presale. Combine that with a decentralized design, and you’ve got something that stands out in a space overcrowded with promises. This isn’t some slow-burning project hoping to survive. Layer Brett is engineered to explode. It’s raw, it’s loud, it’s built for the degens who understand that timing is everything. At $0.0058, you’re either in early — or you’re out forever. Is PI the People’s Currency? Pi Network’s open mainnet unlocks massive potential, with millions of users completing…
Threshold
T$0.01523-0.06%
holoride
RIDE$0.000827+3.89%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.51+3.70%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:14
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

The post Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ever felt like you missed the last crypto rocket and left a mountain of gains on the table? The crypto world moves fast, and meme coins are no exception. Snek and Bonk have been making waves lately, showing surges in trading volume and attracting attention from traders eager to catch the next big swing. Bonk, for example, is trading at $0.000019 with a market cap of $1.48 billion, signaling a clear uptick in investor interest. Snek is holding steady at $0.003582 with a trading volume increase of 53.6% in the past day alone, showing renewed momentum after a slight dip. This year, the spotlight is on the new contender MoonBull, which combines meme culture with smart tokenomics. The presale for MoonBull is live now, offering one of the most exciting opportunities in Q4 for investors aiming for significant upside. The benefits of joining the MoonBull presale are hard to ignore. Unlike typical meme coins that rely solely on hype, MoonBull introduces a staged presale system that creates scarcity while rewarding early participants. Investors entering at Stage 1 can secure tokens at just $0.000025, potentially seeing a 24,540% return if the listing price hits $0.00616. The presale is first-come, first-served, emphasizing urgency and giving a clear advantage to early supporters. MoonBull’s structure also includes staking, reflections, and burns that create an ecosystem designed for long-term growth and financial sustainability. MoonBull: Best Crypto to Buy Now Q4 and Presale Opportunities MoonBull ($MOBU) is an Ethereum-based meme token that stands out by combining cultural hype with structured tokenomics designed to reward loyal holders. While most meme coins depend purely on trends, MoonBull introduces mechanisms such as auto-liquidity, reflections, and supply burns that reinforce value with every transaction. The presale is live now, and it’s staged across 23 rounds, ensuring gradual price growth and…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-8.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017365+2.85%
Everscale
EVER$0.01687+6.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Liquidity Wave Extends The Crypto Bull Run Into 2026, Predicts Raoul Pal