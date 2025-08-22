Hetmantsev: draft law on crypto market legalization to be considered in September

Par : Incrypted
2025/08/22
  • The Verkhovna Rada has postponed consideration of the draft law on legalizing the crypto market.
  • According to Getmantsev, the document is to be discussed on the agenda on 2 September.
  • He believes that the crypto industry will bring billions of hryvnias to the state budget.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (VRU) has postponed consideration of the draft law on the legalisation of the cryptocurrency market to early autumn. This was stated by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev.

According to him, MPs failed to put the issue on the agenda this week.

At the same time, Hetmantsev assured that the document would be considered at the opening of the 14th session of parliament on 2 September.

As a reminder, the draft law, adapted to the European MiCA regulation, provides for the creation of transparent rules for the crypto market. In particular, digital asset owners will be offered the opportunity to “come out of the shadows” and pay a 10% tax.

Speaking at the Incrypted Conference 2025, the politician stressed that the adoption of the document is Ukraine’s commitment to its international partners.

An important issue that is still being discussed is the choice of the industry regulator between the National Bank of Ukraine, the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

According to Global Ledger, Ukraine has lost a significant amount of potential tax revenue due to the lack of a legal framework for the crypto market. In particular, in the period from 2021 to 2024, the state could have received about UAH 8.34 billion in taxes from centralized crypto exchanges (at a rate of 18%) and up to UAH 6.53 billion from personal income taxation.

