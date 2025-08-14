Hetmantsev: Rada will not consider draft law on crypto reserve due to NBU’s disagreement

Par : Incrypted
2025/08/14 15:09
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05992-4.73%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001836-2.23%
  • Hetmantsev said that the Verkhovna Rada would not support the draft law on the crypto reserve.
  • The idea of including cryptocurrencies in the reserves was rejected by the NBU.
  • Earlier, the President of the ECB and the Governor of the Swiss National Bank also refused to create a bitcoin reserve in their jurisdictions.

The Verkhovna Rada does not plan to adopt Bill No. 13356 on the creation of a cryptocurrency reserve in Ukraine. This was stated by Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, in an interview with Ukrainian media.

According to him, after discussions with the head of the National Bank, it became clear that due to the high volatility of crypto assets, they do not plan to support the initiative.

He also added that the authors of the draft law hardly expected “applause support” from the NBU, and there are no signs that the document will be adopted.

The draft law, which was submitted in June by several MPs led by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, proposes to give the National Bank the right to include virtual assets in the country’s reserves, but does not oblige it to do so.

As a reminder, Zheleznyak announced the preparation of this legislative initiative back in February 2025, and at the end of May, he noted that the document could be registered in parliament in the near future.

During the Incrypted Conference 2025, the Incrypted editorial team spoke to him personally and prepared a separate article with his opinion on the crypto reserve:

Meanwhile, scepticism about cryptocurrencies in reserves is shared by foreign regulators. In early 2025, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that central bank reserves should be liquid, reliable, and not raise suspicions of money laundering or other crimes.

The Governor of the Swiss National Bank expressed a similar position, noting that cryptocurrencies remain too volatile and not liquid enough to preserve the value of foreign exchange reserves.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1016-4.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.00733-3.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1781-0.33%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1095+42.57%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Partager
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001881+10.32%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02779+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Iran orders crypto exchange curfew after $100M Nobitex hack

a16z Partner: Why can stablecoins subvert cross-border payments?