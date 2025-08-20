Hex Trust Integrates Core’s Dual Staking to Expand BitcoinFi Access

2025/08/20 19:16
TLDR

  • Core Foundation has partnered with Hex Trust to launch dual staking for BTC and CORE.
  • The partnership targets institutional clients across the Asia-Pacific and MENA regions.
  • Institutions can stake Bitcoin and CORE tokens while maintaining full asset control.
  • Hex Trust provides secure and regulatory-compliant custody infrastructure for staking.
  • The collaboration enables institutions to earn on-chain rewards without selling Bitcoin.

Core Foundation has joined hands with Hex Trust to introduce institutional Bitcoin and CORE token staking in APAC and MENA. This move integrates Core’s dual staking technology with Hex Trust’s licensed digital asset custody framework. Institutions can now stake BTC and CORE while retaining full control of their assets.

Hex Trust Expands Institutional Staking Access

Hex Trust will offer Core’s staking infrastructure to its regulated custody clients across the Asia-Pacific and MENA regions. This will allow institutions to generate rewards by staking Bitcoin and CORE tokens without having to liquidate assets. The custody solution ensures security while unlocking yield-generating opportunities.

He emphasized that institutions and family offices now gain secure exposure to Bitcoin yield strategies. This step comes amid rising demand for institutional DeFi participation in these regions.

Hex Trust ensures complete regulatory compliance and asset protection through its infrastructure. Core’s dual staking protocol now becomes more accessible and scalable. Together, both firms aim to simplify staking for high-net-worth and institutional clients.

Core Foundation Leverages Bitcoin Security with Staking Innovation

Core Foundation has developed a Proof-of-Stake layer built on Bitcoin’s security and decentralization principles. This enables dual stakin, where users can stake both BTC and CORE tokens for rewards. The new collaboration adds institutional access to this previously retail-driven ecosystem.

The firm recently expanded dual staking options across Asia through a partnership with Cobo, a Singapore-based custodian. That effort enhanced Core’s reach and visibility among regional financial institutions. The Hex Trust partnership now deepens this expansion into regulated channels.

“This partnership with Hex Trust is a significant step in unlocking Bitcoin’s utility for institutional clients,” said Core’s Institutional Contributor Hong Sun. He added that Core and Hex Trust are jointly boosting Bitcoin-based DeFi opportunities. Core has already crossed $260 million in dual-staked assets, driven by institutional growth.

Institutional Demand for Bitcoin Yield Strategies Surges

According to recent findings from Maestro, over 68,500 BTC have been locked in Bitcoin staking protocols. This translates to a total value locked (TVL) of $7.39 billion. The report calls staking the “core engine of BitcoinFi.”

Hex Trust now plays a crucial role in enabling secure Bitcoin staking in regulated environments. This gives institutional clients more options for managing yield without exiting core BTC positions. The synergy between Core and Hex Trust ensures security, rewards, and institutional scalability.

The post Hex Trust Integrates Core’s Dual Staking to Expand BitcoinFi Access appeared first on CoinCentral.

