High betas, low correlations: miners break from Bitcoin patterns

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 19:40
SIX
SIX$0.02177-1.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,373.47-0.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0993-1.17%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006187+0.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021846-4.62%

Despite its weekend downturn, Bitcoin is up over 22% year-to-date, but public mining companies listed on NASDAQ have struggled to keep pace. The equal-weighted basket of mining stocks has gained just over 12% between Jan. 1 and Aug. 18.

However, that underperformance masks a reversal in the past two months, when miners surged more than 46% against Bitcoin’s 11% rise, flipping the performance spread into positive territory on shorter time frames.

The divergence shows the structural risks in listed mining equities and the concentrated bursts of upside that appear when conditions align. Understanding where miners trail and where they overshoot is important for assessing their role as a proxy for Bitcoin exposure.

Throughout the year, dispersion inside the group has been extreme. IREN and WULF have led the pack with year-to-date gains of 101% and 81.5%, respectively. At the same time, BTDR has shed 36%, HIVE 23.8%, and BITF nearly 16%. MARA, traditionally one of the most liquid names, is down almost 7%. Such a vast difference in performance shows how much miner returns depend on balance sheet management, funding events, and operational specifics, rather than just Bitcoin’s performance.

Shorter-term windows show a very different picture. Over the 10 days ending August 18, the miners’ basket gained 17.3% while Bitcoin slipped 0.5%. The rally was broad, with WULF soaring 97%, HUT 22.8%, CIFR 29.2%, and BITF 9.3%.

During this stretch, BTC’s flat price action illustrates how miners can outperform in bursts even when the underlying asset stalls. The 30-day data confirm the effect: miners rose 4.8% while BTC fell 1.6%, again creating a positive spread of more than six percentage points.

miners performance ytdGraph showing the YTD performance for NASDAQ-listed Bitcoin miners (Source: TradingView)

These bursts are not uniform in size. WULF and IREN dominate recent gains, while MARA and CLSK lag, down 17.9% and 22.4% over the past 30 days. That imbalance shows the rally is as much about stock-level catalysts and positioning as it is about Bitcoin beta.

Risk metrics further illustrate how uneven this performance is. Over the past 60 days, several miners display textbook high-beta behavior: GREE with a beta of 1.57, BTDR at 1.44, and MARA at 1.39. Yet correlations tell a different tale. Despite doubling in price, WULF shows a negative correlation to Bitcoin over the same horizon. IREN, up more than 100% year-to-date, also shows near-zero correlation.

Drawdowns reinforce the structural gap between miners and Bitcoin. BTC’s maximum drawdown in 2025 is 28%. By contrast, most miners have been hit with drawdowns of 43–72%. Even after their rebound, the scars from the first half remain visible in price trajectories. Investors sizing miners as a levered proxy for BTC need to account for these equity-specific risks, particularly during consolidation phases in the underlying asset.

The equal-weighted miner basket captures the broader picture well: lagging Bitcoin by 7.7 percentage points year-to-date, but outpacing it by 35.6 points over the last 60 days. The path dependency here is central.

In January through June, miners endured steep declines as hashprice compressed, energy costs climbed, and balance sheets absorbed stress. The rally flipped the spread decisively from late June onward, but too late to erase the earlier gap.

This means that miners are not simply leveraged Bitcoin. They function as high-beta instruments only in select windows, while stock-specific catalysts dictate returns for much of the year. Risk budgeting based on simple beta assumptions fails in this environment.

Timing and stock selection become essential: owning the wrong miner at the wrong time meant drawdowns more than twice as deep as Bitcoin’s, while holding IREN or WULF meant triple-digit gains.

Mining equities can provide upside convexity during strong market phases and bring equity-market volatility, operational leverage, and financing risk. The data show the leverage cuts both ways: the equal-weighted index underperformed BTC year-to-date, even as a handful of names delivered exceptional upside.

The post High betas, low correlations: miners break from Bitcoin patterns appeared first on CryptoSlate.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/high-betas-low-correlations-miners-break-from-bitcoin-patterns/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.51-1.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,355.87-0.79%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000008+1.26%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. “Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks,” Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. “Stablecoins are programmable money,” Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks’ legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. “ A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. “Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption,” Morningstar concludes.
U
U$0.0208-5.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05098+5.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0993-1.17%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/08/19 20:20
Partager
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,355.87-0.79%
MANTRA
OM$0.2378-3.17%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Invest $1,000 in These 3 Cryptos the Market Calls the Next Bitcoin (BTC), Projected to Turn Into $1,000,000 by 2026

BlockDAG’s $376M Presale & 2.5M Users Set Stage for a Landmark Layer 1 Launch!