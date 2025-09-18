‘High Potential’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 04:20
MemeCore
M$2.89383+18.10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005128-0.94%
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.3-1.85%
Movement
MOVE$0.1311+0.45%

HIGH POTENTIAL – “Pawns” – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christine Bartolucci) KAITLIN OLSON

Disney

It’s been seven months since the High Potential Season 1 finale, and now, the next installment has finally arrived. The sophomore season of the hit investigative crime drama kicked off on Tuesday, Sept. 16, but when will new episodes be available on ABC and Hulu?

High Potential premiered in September 2024 and follows Morgan (Kaitlin Olson), a single mom with a genius-level IQ of 160. The first season saw Morgan, who worked as a cleaner for the LAPD, get upgraded as a consultant after her brilliant mind helped her solve crimes for the police.

Meanwhile, the mother-of-two is also engulfed in a mystery of her own. Her boyfriend, Roman, disappeared 15 years ago after trying to buy diapers. For years, she feared that Roman was dead, and their eldest daughter, Ava, thought that he had left them, leading to issues between Ava and Morgan. Thankfully, Major Crimes Lieutenant Selena Soto agreed to help Morgan search for him in return for her help solving crimes.

ForbesThe Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And MoreBy Monica Mercuri

In the Season 1 finale, Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) tells Morgan he may have tracked down Roman, setting the stage for a potential long-awaited reunion in Season 2. However, what Roman has been doing and why he disappeared for 15 years remains a mystery. The first season also ended with a serial killer, whom the team calls the “Game Maker,” threatening Morgan’s family.

In a February 2025 interview with The Wrap, showrunner Todd Harthan teased how Season 2 would address the several cliffhangers from the finale, from Roman to the Game Maker.

“We have a pretty healthy plan for how we’re going to kick off the season,” he explained. “I think one of the big mistakes that shows make is [saying] ‘Oh, let’s put a pin in both those cliffhangers, and we’ll get to them later’ … you should probably satisfy one or the other so the audience doesn’t get pissed.”

Excited to watch more episodes of High Potential Season 2? Read on for the release schedule, episode count and viewing options for both cable and streaming.

When Does High Potential Season 2 Premiere?

HIGH POTENTIAL – “Pawns” – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Jessica Perez) JAVICIA LESLIE, DANIEL SUNJATA, JUDY REYES, DENIZ AKDENIZ

Disney

High Potential Season 2 premiered on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and is now streaming as of Wednesday, Sept. 17, on Hulu.

When Do New Episodes Of High Potential Season 2 Come Out?

HIGH POTENTIAL – “Pawns” – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Jessica Perez) DENIZ AKDENIZ, JAVICIA LESLIE

Disney

New episodes of High Potential Season 2 are released on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on ABC after Dancing With the Stars.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In High Potential Season 2?

HIGH POTENTIAL – “Pawns” – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Jessica Perez) DANIEL SUNJATA, KAITLIN OLSON

Disney

Good news! The second season of High Potential will have eighteen episodes, which is five more than the thirteen-episode first season. According to TV Guide, Season 1 was shorter due to Olson’s prior commitments to the FX sitcom, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and her recurring guest role on HBO’s comedy, Hacks.

What Is The High Potential Season 2 Release Schedule?

HIGH POTENTIAL – “Pawns” – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Jessica Perez) JUDY REYES, KAITLIN OLSON

Disney

New episodes of High Potential will drop on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET on Hulu until the Season 2 finale later this fall. As of Sept. 17, the network has only announced the release schedule for the first three episodes.

  • Episode 1, “Pawns” — Aired on Sept. 16 (Season 2 premiere)
  • Episode 2, “Checkmate” — Airing on Sept. 23
  • Episode 3, “Eleven Minutes” — Airing on Sept. 30
  • Episode 4, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 5, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 6, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 7, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 8, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 9, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 10, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 11, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 12, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 13, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 14, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 15, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 16, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 17, “TBA” — Release date TBA
  • Episode 18, “TBA” — Release date TBA (Season 2 finale)

Note: We’ll update with the release schedule as ABC announces more episode information, including the Season 2 finale date.

How To Watch High Potential Season 2

HIGH POTENTIAL – “Pawns” – While working tirelessly to shield her family from the Game Maker’s threats, another crime drags Morgan back into his game and the LAPD must decide whether to trust her instincts before the next move turns fatal. TUESDAY, SEPT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Christine Bartolucci) JAVICIA LESLIE

Disney

High Potential Season 2 airs on ABC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch ABC on live TV streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV and SlingTV, which offer free trials.

New episodes of High Potential Season 2 will also be streaming on Hulu the next day (Wednesdays). The most affordable Hulu bundle (with Disney+) starts at $10.99. You can also bundle Disney+, Hulu and Max for $16.99 per month, or Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $29.99 per month.

Meanwhile, Hulu+ Live TV costs between $81.99 and $95.99 per month, depending on the bundle you select. Hulu+ Live TV is currently offering new subscribers a three-day free trial.

Check out the official trailer for High Potential Season 2 below.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/monicamercuri/2025/09/17/high-potential-season-2-release-schedule-when-do-new-episodes-drop/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03577+1.96%
Threshold
T$0.017+1.31%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0002038-6.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Partager
SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Analysts predict a surge in altcoin ETF approvals within two months, signaling broader acceptance beyond BTC andETH.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,298.09-0.34%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005461+3.21%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 04:01
Partager
Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets. At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon. Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in [...]]]>
GET
GET$0.00811-1.24%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005461+3.21%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2614+0.84%
Partager
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

SEC Postpones Decision on Truth Social Bitcoin ETF

Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

U.S. House Resurfaces Anti-CBDC Bill in CLARITY Act, Preparing for Senate Review

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?