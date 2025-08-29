High-ROI Investors Looking for the Next 10,000% Runner Are Buying This Crypto; Not Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, and XRP

The hunt for the next life-changing crypto is always alive, and this season, the whispers are not about Shiba Inu, Pepe, or XRP. The big chatter is around Little Pepe (LILPEPE), the cheeky meme coin quietly making serious noise in its presale. High ROI investors who usually sniff out the next 10,000% runner early are stacking LILPEPE, and the reasons are clear once you take a closer look.

The Presale Momentum That Cannot Be Ignored

Currently, LILPEPE is in stage 11 of its presale, selling at just $0.0020. The numbers speak louder than hype. Over $21.7 million has already been raised out of the $22.3 million target for this stage, and 98.11% of tokens in this round are already gone. Stage 10 closed at $0.0019, so the price jumped 10% to get here. Once stage 11 wraps up, the price will rise again to $0.0021 for stage 12. Early birds who joined from stage 1 have already seen 100% investment gains. Even at the current stage, investors can still lock in about 50% potential profit since the token is set to launch at $0.0030. That is not the kind of number you see every day in crypto presales, and it is precisely why attention is shifting away from older meme coins and flooding toward LILPEPE.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is gaining real legitimacy.

Skeptics love to dismiss meme coins as pure speculation, but LILPEPE is moving differently. It is now listed on CoinMarketCap, giving it the visibility every new project craves. On top of that, it has been audited by Certik with a strong security score that ranks among the best in the meme sector. Investors cannot ignore safety, especially in a market where many projects have vanished overnight. The team has also added fuel with a massive 777k giveaway, where ten winners will receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE each. The entry barrier is just $100, making it fun, accessible, and a clear driver for community buzz. Beyond the jokes and viral appeal, LILPEPE is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, meaning faster transactions, lower fees, and scalability. It has zero buy or sell tax, anti-sniper protection, and a launchpad planned for meme creators who want to bring their ideas to life. This is the kind of combination that makes it both fun and functional, bridging meme culture with a reliable infrastructure.

Shiba Inu, Pepe, and XRP are slowing down.

To understand why investors are moving funds into LILPEPE, you have to compare it with the alternatives. Shiba Inu is trading around $0.000017, but the once explosive growth has stalled, with whale activity and trading volume dipping over the past months. Pepe remains a cult favorite but has struggled to hold a solid uptrend after its big run earlier this year. Then there is XRP, sitting at $3.19 after rallying over 400% in the past year. That is impressive, but for high ROI hunters, the upside from here is limited compared to a new small cap like LILPEPE. The difference is buying Apple stock today versus buying it when it first hit the market. The gains just are not the same. LILPEPE peaked above PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB in ChatGPT 5 memecoin question volume trends from June to August. That shows where the curiosity and energy are right now. It is not random hype; it is data-backed demand. With stage 11 nearly closing and stage 12 about to push prices higher, timing matters.

Final thoughts

If you are chasing the next 10,000% runner, the crowd is no longer looking at Shiba Inu, Pepe, or XRP. They are putting their chips on Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With the presale already raising over $21.7 million, early investors doubling their gains, current buyers staring at 50% profit potential before launch, and analysts predicting multi-thousand percent rallies, this feels like a rare moment in crypto. Stage 11 is almost sold out, and the price increases once it closes again. Waiting could mean watching from the sidelines while others ride it higher. If there was ever a time to join in, it might be now, before LILPEPE becomes the meme coin story everyone wishes they had bought earlier.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

The post High-ROI Investors Looking for the Next 10,000% Runner Are Buying This Crypto; Not Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, and XRP appeared first on Blockonomi.