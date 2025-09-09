Higher on Grayscale ETF Filing

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 10:37
Threshold
T$0.01639+1.54%
Union
U$0.00999-7.75%
Solana
SOL$214.29+3.18%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,892.39+0.80%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004915+4.15%

Grayscale has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to convert its existing Chainlink Trust into a spot exchange-traded fund.

The proposed ETF — if approved — would trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GLNK, according to a Monday S-1 registration statement submitted to the regulator. This is one of two documents required to make an ETF application official.

Chainlink’s LINK token is higher by 3% over the past 24 hours alongside a general rally in altcions that’s seen XRP add 2.6%, SOL 5% and DOGE 7.4%.

Grayscale’s filing also includes a potential staking feature. If permitted, the fund could use third-party staking providers while keeping the LINK tokens in custodian wallets. Staking rewards could be retained by the fund, distributed to shareholders, or sold to cover expenses, depending on future regulatory guidance.

The product would convert from the Grayscale Chainlink Trust, which has existed since February 2026 and currently manages nearly $29 million in assets. Coinbase Custody Trust Company would serve as custodian.

Grayscale said the ETF would process share creations and redemptions in cash, mirroring the structure used by recently approved spot bitcoin BTC$111,361.56 and ethereum ETH$4,288.80 ETFs. However, the filing allows for the possibility of in-kind redemptions if future regulations permit.

The move is part of a broader effort by Grayscale to transition multiple single-asset crypto trusts into ETFs. Other pending proposals include funds tied to the price of solana SOL$212.25, dogecoin DOGE$0.2362, and XRP.

The SEC under chair Paul Atkins has yet to approve or deny any of these pending applications but that hasn’t stopped firms from preparing products they believe could be among the first in their asset class.

If approved, the GLNK ETF would give traditional investors regulated access to Chainlink’s price performance, which powers decentralized data feeds for blockchain applications and smart contracts. The addition of staking could also provide an income component not yet available in most U.S. crypto ETFs.

For now, the market seems to be reacting optimistically, with LINK posting one of the day’s stronger gains among major cryptocurrencies.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/08/chainlink-jumps-as-grayscale-files-for-first-ever-u-s-chainlink-etf

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage

Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, in the early morning of the 22nd local time, after the news of the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities came
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.09+1.92%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002001+1.31%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:48
Partager
LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

LayerZero’s native token is down 2% in the past 24 hours and more than 17% in the past week as prices continue to drop ahead of a major token unlock. The LayerZero (ZRO) price fell to $1.80 on June 19,…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10141+1.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01304+1.55%
Major
MAJOR$0.15903+1.06%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 23:43
Partager
A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

Author: Blockworks Compiled by: Felix, PANews The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of a spot Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) appears to be in the final stages, with an
Union
U$0.01079-5.68%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02516-0.43%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 10:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock

A quick look at the eight contenders for the Solana spot ETF

Spot ETH ETFs Face Alarming Outflows: What’s Driving the Market Shift?

Lion Group doubles down on Hyperliquid as HYPE breaks a new high