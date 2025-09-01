Hints, Spangram And Answers For Monday, September 1st

Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers

Credit: New York Times

It’s the first day of September and I hope all you Strandistas have a lovely Labor Day holiday. School is out, summer is still with us for a few more weeks, and it’s time for us to uncover some words. Let’s get right to it!

Looking for Sunday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here.

How To Play Strands

Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme.

Spoilers ahead.

Today’s Strands Hints

Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words.

Today’s Theme: Be my guest

Hint: What you do when someone comes over to visit.

Clue: If you’re not rude, that is.

Here are the first two letters of each word:

Remember, spoilers ahead!

What Are Today’s Strands Answers?

Today’s spangram is: HOSPITALITY

Here’s the full list of words:

  • WELCOME
  • RECEIVE
  • EMBRACE
  • INVITE
  • GREET
  • SERVE

Here’s the completed Strands grid:

Today’s Strands

Screenshot: Erik Kain

Today’s Strands Breakdown

Well this wasn’t nearly as creative or clever as yesterday’s Strands, but they can’t all be. I found WELCOME pretty quickly and that disabused me of the notion that this might turn into lyrics from the Beauty and the Beast song. Be our guest! Be our guest! Tie your napkin round your neck, chérie, and we’ll provide the rest. I suppose the word SERVE is in there, so that’s something. But also INVITE and GREET and RECEIVE and EMBRACE, and none of those really fit. The Beast, I should point out, was quite rude. No hospitality at all!

How did you do on your Strands today? Let me know on Twitter and Facebook.

Be sure to check out my blog for my daily Wordle guides as well as all my other writing about TV shows, streaming guides, movie reviews, video game coverage and much more. Thanks for stopping by!

