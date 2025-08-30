Hints, Spangram And Answers For Saturday, August 30th

Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times

It’s the last weekend of August and I have returned, dearest Strandistarians. Just in time for Labor Day weekend. Just in time to bid adieu to the month of August and welcome in September. We have just three more weeks of a rapidly cooling summer left before Autumn falls.

If you’re looking for some TV show and movie recommendations, my latest weekend streaming guide is up so give that a gander, and be sure to follow me here on this blog for a hodge-podge of puzzle guides, movie and TV reviews and more. Thanks for reading! Let’s solve this Strands!

How To Play Strands

Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme.

Spoilers ahead.

Today’s Strands Hints

Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words.

Today’s Theme: No small thing

Hint: Gargantuan words, though not necessarily long.

Clue: Monumental. Grand. Large. Strong.

Here are the first two letters of each word:

Remember, spoilers ahead!

What Are Today’s Strands Answers?

Today’s spangram is: BIGDEAL

Here’s the full list of words:

ENORMOUS

HUGE

MIGHTY

MASSIVE

GIGANTIC

COLOSSAL

Here’s the completed Strands grid:

Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain

Today’s Strands Breakdown

Not a particularly hard Strands today, though not the easiest, either. I found MIGHTY first, followed by ENORMOUS and HUGE, which made the spangram—BIGDEAL—rather obvious. The words on the bottom of the grid proved more elusive, but once I’d found GIGANTIC it wasn’t hard to spot MASSIVE and all that left was COLOSSAL. I suppose it’s not hard to find such large words. Tiny, itty-bitty words would likely be much more challenging.

