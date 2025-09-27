The post Historic Debate in Bitcoin: A Developer Attempts to Transform BTC with a Hard Fork appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Core developer and Bitcoin Knots contributor Luke Dashjr is reportedly planning a hard fork that aims to create a “trusted multi-signature committee” to remove illegal content from the blockchain. In private messages shared by The Rage, Dashjr appears to acknowledge that current filtering methods are not sufficient. There has long been a debate within the Bitcoin ecosystem between Bitcoin Core and Bitcoin Knots regarding the place of non-monetary data, often referred to as “spam,” on the blockchain. The Core team proposes increasing the op_return size to move such transactions to a more secure environment, while the Knots side argues that non-monetary data should not be included in Bitcoin at all. Dashjr’s Knots client implements a mechanism to filter certain types of data before it enters the node pool. The debate has evolved over time from preventing harmless data to more serious claims that nodes should not contain illicit data. However, experts argue that this approach is technically infeasible, as current consensus rules require all nodes to maintain a validated block. According to leaked messages, Dashjr is suggesting a multi-signature committee as a solution. In this proposed system, a designated group of individuals can retroactively review data on the blockchain and replace sections they identify as “illegal content” with zero-knowledge proofs. This allows node operators to remove the relevant data from the blockchain while preserving the validity of the transaction. “The only options we have right now are for BTC to die or we have to rely on someone else,” Dashjr wrote in his messages. Implementing this proposal would require a Bitcoin hard fork. However, this approach poses a serious contradiction to Bitcoin’s core principles. Critics argue that such a committee would have the power to remove not only CSAM but also any “unwanted” data in the future, undermining Bitcoin’s… The post Historic Debate in Bitcoin: A Developer Attempts to Transform BTC with a Hard Fork appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Core developer and Bitcoin Knots contributor Luke Dashjr is reportedly planning a hard fork that aims to create a “trusted multi-signature committee” to remove illegal content from the blockchain. In private messages shared by The Rage, Dashjr appears to acknowledge that current filtering methods are not sufficient. There has long been a debate within the Bitcoin ecosystem between Bitcoin Core and Bitcoin Knots regarding the place of non-monetary data, often referred to as “spam,” on the blockchain. The Core team proposes increasing the op_return size to move such transactions to a more secure environment, while the Knots side argues that non-monetary data should not be included in Bitcoin at all. Dashjr’s Knots client implements a mechanism to filter certain types of data before it enters the node pool. The debate has evolved over time from preventing harmless data to more serious claims that nodes should not contain illicit data. However, experts argue that this approach is technically infeasible, as current consensus rules require all nodes to maintain a validated block. According to leaked messages, Dashjr is suggesting a multi-signature committee as a solution. In this proposed system, a designated group of individuals can retroactively review data on the blockchain and replace sections they identify as “illegal content” with zero-knowledge proofs. This allows node operators to remove the relevant data from the blockchain while preserving the validity of the transaction. “The only options we have right now are for BTC to die or we have to rely on someone else,” Dashjr wrote in his messages. Implementing this proposal would require a Bitcoin hard fork. However, this approach poses a serious contradiction to Bitcoin’s core principles. Critics argue that such a committee would have the power to remove not only CSAM but also any “unwanted” data in the future, undermining Bitcoin’s…

Historic Debate in Bitcoin: A Developer Attempts to Transform BTC with a Hard Fork

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 19:56
Bitcoin
BTC$109,215.34+0.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010405-30.86%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3863+3.12%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03717+4.55%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001563--%

Bitcoin Core developer and Bitcoin Knots contributor Luke Dashjr is reportedly planning a hard fork that aims to create a “trusted multi-signature committee” to remove illegal content from the blockchain.

In private messages shared by The Rage, Dashjr appears to acknowledge that current filtering methods are not sufficient.

There has long been a debate within the Bitcoin ecosystem between Bitcoin Core and Bitcoin Knots regarding the place of non-monetary data, often referred to as “spam,” on the blockchain. The Core team proposes increasing the op_return size to move such transactions to a more secure environment, while the Knots side argues that non-monetary data should not be included in Bitcoin at all. Dashjr’s Knots client implements a mechanism to filter certain types of data before it enters the node pool.

The debate has evolved over time from preventing harmless data to more serious claims that nodes should not contain illicit data. However, experts argue that this approach is technically infeasible, as current consensus rules require all nodes to maintain a validated block.

According to leaked messages, Dashjr is suggesting a multi-signature committee as a solution. In this proposed system, a designated group of individuals can retroactively review data on the blockchain and replace sections they identify as “illegal content” with zero-knowledge proofs. This allows node operators to remove the relevant data from the blockchain while preserving the validity of the transaction.

“The only options we have right now are for BTC to die or we have to rely on someone else,” Dashjr wrote in his messages. Implementing this proposal would require a Bitcoin hard fork.

However, this approach poses a serious contradiction to Bitcoin’s core principles. Critics argue that such a committee would have the power to remove not only CSAM but also any “unwanted” data in the future, undermining Bitcoin’s censorship resistance. They also warn that node operators could face legal risks if they fail to comply with the committee’s demands.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/historic-debate-in-bitcoin-a-developer-attempts-to-transform-btc-with-a-hard-fork/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SBF's X account showed unusual activity, and FTT subsequently surged.

SBF's X account showed unusual activity, and FTT subsequently surged.

PANews reported on September 18 that X account monitoring showed that SBF's X account was suspected of having unusual movements, following a large number of users. Perhaps affected by this, FTT broke through 1 USDT and is now reported at 1.05 USDT, a 1-hour increase of 32%.
1
1$0.008815-1.21%
FTX Token
FTT$0.9148+0.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00503-0.39%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 22:55
Partager
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Sign
SIGN$0.07601-0.70%
Wink
LIKE$0.007931+3.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07542+1.34%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
Partager
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
ARK$0.4153+0.97%
MANTRA
OM$0.1643+1.79%
OP
OP$0.6656+1.50%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SBF's X account showed unusual activity, and FTT subsequently surged.

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings

Bitcoin Treasury Company POP Culture Plans to Raise $6 Million in a Rights Issue