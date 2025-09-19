Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

The products, issued under a joint venture between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, mark the first time American investors can gain regulated, spot-based exposure to these two major cryptocurrencies.

The new offerings – the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) and the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) – are listed under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a framework previously used by the issuers when launching their Solana staking ETF.

This structure is intended to ensure a strong regulatory footing at a time when investor demand for crypto ETFs is accelerating.

Early activity underscored the excitement. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas reported that trading volumes for both funds outpaced earlier crypto ETF launches, with the DOGE product moving around $6 million in its first hour and the XRP fund exceeding $24 million in under 90 minutes.

Those numbers put them ahead of the debut of XRP futures ETFs, suggesting strong institutional and retail interest alike.

Analysts now see the move as a watershed for the crypto sector, expanding the lineup of spot ETFs beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum and opening the door for wider adoption of alternative digital assets on Wall Street.

