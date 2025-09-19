Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/19 04:35
Union
U$0.01395-0.57%
XRP
XRP$3.0889+1.67%
DOGE
DOGE$0.28159+2.58%
REVOX
REX$0.050991-14.89%

The products, issued under a joint venture between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, mark the first time American investors can gain regulated, spot-based exposure to these two major cryptocurrencies.

The new offerings – the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) and the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE) – are listed under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a framework previously used by the issuers when launching their Solana staking ETF.

This structure is intended to ensure a strong regulatory footing at a time when investor demand for crypto ETFs is accelerating.

Early activity underscored the excitement. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas reported that trading volumes for both funds outpaced earlier crypto ETF launches, with the DOGE product moving around $6 million in its first hour and the XRP fund exceeding $24 million in under 90 minutes.

READ MORE:

XRP Gains Spotlight With U.S. Reserve Inclusion and ETF Hype

Those numbers put them ahead of the debut of XRP futures ETFs, suggesting strong institutional and retail interest alike.

Analysts now see the move as a watershed for the crypto sector, expanding the lineup of spot ETFs beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum and opening the door for wider adoption of alternative digital assets on Wall Street.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

The world's most valuable chip company is betting big on its struggling rival, creating an alliance that follows the Trump administration's own Intel bailout
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.691+0.31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1479+3.86%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:07
Partager
NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy brings PunkStrategy’s perpetual tokenomics to all NFT collections, creating programmable buy pressure.
NFT
NFT$0.000000443+0.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:12
Partager
Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

The post Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee, America’s Health Insurance Plans said Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. In this photo is a free flu and Covid-19 vaccine shots available sign, CVS, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee. The announcement by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), which includes CVS Health’s Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Centene and an array of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans as members, comes ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which now has new members chosen by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic. “Health plans are committed to maintaining and ensuring affordable access to vaccines,” AHIP said in a statement Wednesday. “Health plan coverage decisions for immunizations are grounded in each plan’s ongoing, rigorous review of scientific and clinical evidence, and continual evaluation of multiple sources of data.” The move by AHIP is good news for millions of Americans at a time of year when they flock to drugstores, pharmacies, physician’s offices and outpatient clinics to get their seasonal flu and Covid shots. Kennedy’s changes to U.S. vaccine policy have created confusion across the country over whether certain vaccines long covered by insurance would continue to be. AHIP has now provided some clarity for millions of Americans. “Health plans will continue to cover all ACIP-recommended immunizations that were recommended as of September 1, 2025, including updated formulations of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, with no cost-sharing…
SynFutures
F$0.018003-3.45%
Union
U$0.013985-3.16%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1072+3.83%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis & Prediction and Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) Potential Growth in 2025

Huawei builds Atlas 950 SuperCluster with more than 500,000 Ascend chips