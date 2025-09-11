Historic First: Bitcoin Transaction Successfully Sent Through Space

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/11
The announcement was shared by Crypto Rover on X, highlighting the event as a major step in expanding Bitcoin’s reach beyond traditional internet infrastructure.

The demonstration used satellite communications technology to transmit a Lightning Network transaction, showcasing Bitcoin’s resilience and potential for global – and now extraterrestrial – accessibility. This innovation underscores how Bitcoin can operate independently of Earth-based internet providers, reducing reliance on centralized networks.

The experiment reportedly leveraged AMSAT-DL equipment, a satellite communication platform, to broadcast the Lightning transaction. The test featured a live interface displaying the transmission process, including signal monitoring and verification of the payment.

This milestone highlights the versatility of the Bitcoin Lightning Network, which is designed for fast, low-cost micropayments. By successfully processing a payment through satellite relay, it opens new possibilities for Bitcoin use in remote regions and in scenarios where internet access is unavailable or unreliable.

The achievement signals a step toward making Bitcoin truly borderless, ensuring it can remain operational even in extreme conditions — from disaster zones on Earth to future use in space exploration.

With this proof of concept, developers and crypto enthusiasts are looking ahead to the potential of Bitcoin transactions in interplanetary communication systems, further cementing its role as the currency of the digital age.

