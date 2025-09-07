Historic Shift: Bitcoin Difficulty Spikes as Hashrate Retreats From Zettahash Range

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 01:17
After vaulting past the 1 zettahash per second (ZH/s) threshold, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty climbed 4.89% to reach an all-time pinnacle of 136.04 trillion. This adjustment, paired with softened bitcoin prices, has tightened the squeeze on mining participants. Mining Just Got Harder: Bitcoin Pushes Difficulty to Lifetime Peak According to the seven-day simple moving average (SMA) […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/historic-shift-bitcoin-difficulty-spikes-as-hashrate-retreats-from-zettahash-range/

