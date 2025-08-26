HKGAI and FLock.io Form Strategic Partnership to Drive Decentralised AI Adoption in Government

The Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Centre (HKGAI) has entered into a landmark collaboration with FLock.io, a leading platform in decentralised AI infrastructure.

The alliance seeks to accelerate the adoption of domain-specific AI solutions across government and public sector institutions, with a strong focus on efficiency, security, and privacy. At the heart of the partnership is the integration of FLock.io’s federated learning framework, a privacy-preserving technology that enables multiple organisations to train AI models collaboratively without sharing raw data. Combined with HKGAI’s advanced research capacity and access to high-performance GPU clusters, the initiative aims to deliver next-generation AI models optimised for public service delivery.

Sharing his perspective on the partnership, Jiahao Sun, CEO of FLock.io, commented:

“This strategic alliance demonstrates powerful support for FLock.io’s unique federated learning protocol by one of Asia’s leading government-backed AI institutions. We’re excited to introduce decentralised AI infrastructure into public sector operations, driving efficiency, innovation, and real-world impact.”

The collaboration underscores Hong Kong’s proactive stance in fostering AI innovation within the public sector. With HKGAI contributing specialist research teams and FLock.io providing decentralised infrastructure, the joint effort will enable secure cross-institutional cooperation while maintaining strict data sovereignty.

FLock.io’s decentralised ecosystem is designed around three pillars: AI Arena, a platform for competitive AI model training; FL Alliance, a collaborative framework that ensures privacy and compliance; and Moonbase, a decentralised hosting and refinement hub that rewards contributors and scales model deployment.

Since its establishment in October 2023 under the government-backed InnoHK programme, HKGAI has emerged as Hong Kong’s flagship centre for generative AI development. February 2025 saw the release of HKGAI’s first large-scale model, HKGAI V1, a significant stride toward global AI competitiveness.

The partnership between HKGAI and FLock.io reflects a shared vision: to redefine how governments deploy AI technology in ways that prioritise transparency, data security, and long-term scalability. Future plans include expanding the collaboration into wider government networks and exploring additional joint infrastructure projects.

About HKGAI

The Hong Kong Generative AI Research and Development Centre (HKGAI) operates as a government-supported programme, spearheaded by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). Working alongside local and international partners, the centre focuses on building core AI models and translating them into innovative, industry-wide solutions.

About FLock.io

As a decentralised AI training network, FLock.io integrates federated learning and blockchain technology to support secure, community-driven development and ownership of AI models. Through its privacy-first approach, FLock.io empowers stakeholders to innovate without centralising data, supporting a future of inclusive and transparent AI.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/hkgai-and-flock-io-form-strategic-partnership-to-drive-decentralised-ai-adoption-in-government/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
