HKMA Hosts Green Fintech Symposium 2025, Unveils Competition Winners

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 06:41
Zach Anderson
Sep 12, 2025 09:03

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority co-hosted the 2025 Green Fintech Symposium, revealing winners of the Green Fintech Competition, highlighting innovation in sustainability and green finance.





The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), in collaboration with the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers, successfully hosted the 2025 Green Fintech Symposium, as reported by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The event also marked the announcement of the winners of the 2025 Green Fintech Competition.

Event Highlights and Participation

The Symposium garnered significant interest, drawing nearly 500 participants both in-person and online. Attendees included representatives from banks, investment firms, corporates, technology companies, regulatory bodies, and academic institutions. The discussions focused on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities within the realm of green fintech.

Keynote Address and Discussions

Mr. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the HKMA, delivered the opening remarks, emphasizing the pivotal role of innovation in sustainability. He highlighted the necessity of cross-sector partnerships in tackling global climate change challenges. The Symposium featured a series of panel discussions and a fireside chat, exploring the integration of artificial intelligence and big data into green fintech, as well as the commercialization of these solutions for Asia’s transition to a low-carbon economy.

Competition Results and Innovations

The Green Fintech Competition, a major highlight of the event, received over 140 entries from 26 jurisdictions, reflecting a 60% increase in participation since its inception in 2023. Winners under the five competition themes presented their innovative solutions, showcasing their potential to key figures in Hong Kong’s green and sustainable finance ecosystem. Detailed information about the winning entries is available in the official annex.

Supporting Organizations

The event was supported by notable organizations including the Institute of Sustainability and Technology, Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited, Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, and Invest Hong Kong. These collaborations underscore the collective effort to advance green fintech in the region.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/hkma-green-fintech-symposium-2025-unveils-competition-winners

