Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Expands Cross-Chain Features for Shibarium

2025/08/22 16:09
TLDR

  • Hoichi’s Torii Gateway platform supports 1,500 tokens and 60+ networks for seamless cross-chain transfers.

  • The Torii Gateway uses Fusion DCRM technology for enhanced security, protecting liquidity across chains.

  • Hoichi plans to expand to Tron and Solana, along with fiat integration for broader participation.

  • Shiba Inu’s Shibarium update allows developers to integrate with ShibaSwap V1 and V2.

Hoichi, a third-party bridge on the Shibarium network, has introduced its Torii Gateway platform, which has become one of the fastest-growing projects in the ecosystem. The platform facilitates seamless cross-chain transfers, enabling users to interact with over 60 blockchain networks. Co-founders Stan and Samantha discussed the platform’s recent developments on the Shy Speaks Podcast hosted by Shiba Inu’s lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama.

According to Stan, the Torii Gateway was designed as a utility to connect different blockchain projects. Its function is to create pathways for easy asset transfers, akin to how roads connect countries. By providing such interoperability, the platform ensures users can seamlessly move assets between blockchains, making cross-chain transactions more flexible and efficient.

Torii Gateway: Security and Technological Innovations

The Torii Gateway uses Fusion DCRM (Distributed Cryptographic Resource Management) technology, which enhances security and protects users. Stan emphasized that the platform incorporates group-based and multi-signature protocols, ensuring that unauthorized parties cannot access liquidity, even if they manage to access part of the encryption key.

Additionally, the platform has addressed issues related to low liquidity by sourcing liquidity from multiple blockchains.

Kusama also praised the Torii Gateway’s low transaction fees, which contribute to the platform’s inclusivity. He believes that Hoichi’s innovation will play an important role in the broader development of Shibarium, especially with the introduction of new technologies designed to improve user experience.

Expansion Plans for Hoichi and Torii Gateway

While the Torii Gateway currently supports Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible networks, there are plans to extend support to other blockchain ecosystems, including Tron and Solana. Samantha shared that these expansions would allow more users to participate and interact with the Shibarium network.

The Hoichi team also plans to introduce more features to Torii Gateway in the near future, including updates to improve the platform’s user interface, making it more secure and user-friendly.

Another major development is the integration of fiat on-ramps, which will make it easier for people to join the network and take part in the growing Shiba Inu ecosystem.

Shibarium Growth and Cross-Chain Expansion

Shiba Inu’s Shibarium network continues to grow as Solana-based projects explore cross-chain possibilities. These projects are either deploying native tokens on Shibarium or creating Shibarium-compatible versions of their tokens.

According to Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie, these efforts help expand the ecosystem by tapping into the benefits of Shibarium’s decentralized features.

Furthermore, Shibarium recently updated its developer documentation, enabling easier integration with ShibaSwap V1 and V2. This will provide developers with better tools to leverage the Shibarium network’s capabilities and continue building on its growing infrastructure.

