Holding MicroStrategy Won’t Turn Out Well

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 18:51
Ripple CTO, David JoelKatz Schwartz, has now become a part of a new controversy, including Strategy (previously called MicroStrategy) and Bitcoin. A debate has already been taking shape, where a few community members, including Nick O’Neill, have been taking shots at Michael Saylor’s company, but new updates made the Schwartz comment, which looks like a warning to many.

Ripple CTO Joins Strategy Debate

Ripple CTO David JoelKatz Schwartz’s involvement in the Strategy debate comes tertiary, as it all began with Nick O’Neill, the Co-Founder & CEO of BoDoggosENT. Pseudonymous crypto investor ‘The Digital Asset Investor’ highlighted that O’Neill has been creating critical videos about the Michael Sayor firm for days, but has now shocked everyone with a new video in which he is defending the company.

His serious facial expression, reading a script, and talking contrary to a previous statement have resulted in many speculating that he has been hit with a lawsuit. Digital Asset Investor summed up the sentiment in a post:

Digital Asset Investor sharing O'Neill's Startegy post Digital Asset Investor sharing O'Neill's Startegy post
Source: X, Digital Asset Investor

Others commented that “blink twice if you need help, while others added that ‘he has lost all the credibility he had.’ Notably, Schwartz also added his opinions, which also look like a warning.

Ripple CTO Calls The New Statement ‘Not Genuine’

Notably, the Ripple CTO also jumped on the thread, suggesting that the video does not seem genuine. He even added that the individual does not look happy, making the statement, and his original video truly reflected his opinions.

While adding his belief on that, he also pointed out the importance of words coming out of someone’s mouth and their potential worth. Notably, David JoelKatz Schwartz also clarified that he does not agree with O’Neill’s previous criticism of Strategy; he still defends his right to express, adding that companies shouldn’t threaten people from sharing their opinions.

Ripple CTO sharing his opinion on Strategy debateRipple CTO sharing his opinion on Strategy debate
Source, X, Ripple CTO Thread

Holding Microstrategy Won’t Turn Out Well If

In this series of tweets, one hit the users the most, as David ‘JoelKatz’ Schwartz also talked about Strategy’s Bitcoin buying strategy. After recent 430 BTC buys, Michael Saylor’s company holds 629,376 tokens. Some appreciate these approaches while others criticize, even adding that the company’s stock is a leveraged Bitcoin play, which Ripple CTO also agrees to some extent.

He adds that it’s not controversial thinking that holding MicroStrategy (stock) won’t turn out well if Bitcoin collapses.

This does sound true, as the Bitcoin price rally has pumped the MSTR stock’s valuation pretty high. As a result, as long as BTC rallies, holding the stock looks visionary; however, there’s also downside risk, with the token’s downtrend.

Even at present, BTC is collapsing from the ATH of $124.4k, and the impact is visible on Strategy, as the MSTR stock price has collapsed 10% over the week, currently at $363.60.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ripple CTO commented on a Strategy debate, including Nick O’Neill, who changed his stance on the firm, sparking speculation of lawsuit threats.

He cautioned that MSTR investment may turn out differently due to its Bitcoin exposure, adding that it could suffer if BTC price declines.

He added that he doesn’t necessarily agree with O’Neill’s previous claims but believes people should be allowed to express their views.


coingape

Pooja Khardia

Pooja Khardia is a seasoned crypto content writer with 6+ years of experience in writing, including in blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, and digital finance reporting. In her adventure journey, she is currently working with CoinGape Media and leading their Trending Section.

Here, she uses her expertise to deliver analytics, market insights, price predictions, and information on what’s trending in the crypto space, aiming to keep the crypto and web3 community updated with market trends and important insights.

Known for a user-centric and straightforward writing style, Pooja is passionate about making crypto easy and accessible. Her writing blends market research with storytelling, helping readers stay ahead in a fast-paced industry.

When not behind the keyboard, Pooja embraces her creative side through drawing and crafting. Connect with Pooja on LinkedIn or X.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/trending/holding-microstrategy-wont-turn-out-well-warns-ripple-cto/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins Threaten to Disrupt U.S. Bank Deposits and Payments, Morningstar DBRS Warns

Stablecoins have rapidly become a central pillar of the digital asset economy, now exceeding a combined market capitalization of $230 billion as of mid-2025, according to Morningstar DBRS. The market is led by Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC), with other players including USDe, DAI, and FDUSD (see Exhibit 1). This growth has been fuelled by their stability — pegged to the U.S. dollar — and their ability to function as digital cash within the blockchain ecosystem. The passage of the first federal stablecoin legislation on July 17 has also accelerated adoption. With regulation in place, U.S. banks are beginning to explore launching their own stablecoins, notes the agency. “Stablecoins offer efficiency and innovation in the financial system, but they also pose both opportunities and risks for banks,” Morningstar DBRS analysts wrote in a report published Tuesday. How Stablecoins Work: Cheaper, Faster, Smarter Money Morningstar explains stablecoins are designed to combine the reliability of fiat currencies with the efficiency of blockchain. Unlike traditional payment rails — credit cards, ACH, or wire transfers — stablecoin transactions settle in seconds. “Stablecoins are programmable money,” Morningstar notes, highlighting their use in smart contracts that automatically execute financial operations. This has made them attractive for cross-border payments, e-commerce, and remittances. Major issuers like Tether, Circle, and PayPal back their coins with reserves of short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, ensuring stability and redeemability. The efficiency advantage is stark: where wire transfers can cost up to $50 and take days to settle, stablecoins move instantly with negligible fees. This dynamic is drawing users away from banks’ legacy systems. Risks to U.S. Banks: Deposits and Payments at Stake Morningstar warns that the rise of stablecoins poses real risks to U.S. banks’ core business models. The most immediate concern is deposit flight. If consumers increasingly hold funds in stablecoins for rewards, convenience, or integration with decentralized finance, banks could lose the deposits that underpin their lending operations. According to the Bank for International Settlements, stablecoins still account for just 1.5% of total U.S. deposits, but growth is accelerating. “ A large-scale shift of funds from bank accounts into stablecoins could constrain banks’ ability to fund new loans or extend credit,” Morningstar analysts said. Banks also risk losing lucrative payment fees. Stablecoins bypass networks like ACH and SWIFT, enabling cheaper and faster transfers. As Exhibit 2 shows, the cost advantage is significant, threatening revenue from transaction services. Not All Bad News: A Path Forward for Banks Despite the risks, Morningstar highlights potential opportunities. Banks could leverage their regulatory credibility to serve as custodians of stablecoin reserves, manage U.S. Treasury holdings, and provide settlement and compliance infrastructure. These services could open new fee income streams. The newly passed GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act) sets capital and reserve requirements for issuers, creating a more level playing field. Some banks are considering launching their own fully backed stablecoins, integrated into existing compliance systems, to retain deposits and stay competitive. “Whether stablecoins ultimately represent an opportunity or a threat to U.S. banks will depend on regulatory design and market adoption,” Morningstar concludes.
CryptoNews2025/08/19 20:20
Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,355.87-0.79%
MANTRA
OM$0.2378-3.17%
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
