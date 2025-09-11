HoloworldAI launches $HOLO as first AI-native IP fair launch token

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 19:56
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01391-3.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016031-5.93%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4571-2.55%
Wink
LIKE$0.010317-1.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1402-5.33%
Story
IP$9.988-3.54%
Holoworld AI
HOLO$0.5046+909.20%

Key Takeaways

  • HoloworldAI launched $HOLO on Solana as the first AI-native IP fair launch token.
  • $HOLO aims to democratize access to AI intellectual property and on-chain content creation.

HoloworldAI launched its $HOLO token today as a fair launch token designed for AI-native intellectual property on the Solana blockchain.

The token launch, conducted through Hololaunch, aims to democratize access to emerging content and IP economies while preventing common issues like bots, gas wars, and uneven token allocations.

$HOLO serves as the core token for launching, growing, and maintaining AI intellectual properties on-chain. The project leverages Solana’s blockchain infrastructure, which has achieved daily transaction volumes exceeding 100 million in 2025.

The initiative emerges amid increasing convergence of AI and blockchain technologies, as platforms develop solutions combining AI agents with blockchain systems for on-chain content creation. The ecosystem includes agent studios and marketplaces enabling users to create and trade AI entities without coding requirements.

Fair launch tokens typically target equitable distribution, with comparable projects featuring total token supplies of approximately 2 billion and community incentive allocations exceeding 20% to encourage adoption.

The development aligns with broader movements toward decentralized economies, enabling direct ownership and monetization of digital content by individuals.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ai-native-fair-launch-holo/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

Altcoin momentum is heating up again. While Bitcoin trades sideways, smart investors are chasing projects that offer both immediate income opportunities and long-term growth potential. Among the top altcoins to buy today, three names are trending: BlockchainFX (BFX), Cronos (CRO), and Hedera (HBAR). All three bring unique propositions to the market, but only one is […] The post Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006088+1.72%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Cronos
CRO$0.25733+0.03%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
Partager
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
Union
U$0.00932-4.99%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4577-2.34%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001139+8.78%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
Partager
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1826-4.34%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.201+0.41%
MAY
MAY$0.04399+3.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Top Altcoins to Buy Today — BlockchainFX’s $7.1M Presale Leaves Cronos And Hedera Behind

The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

A newly created wallet received $82 million worth of ETH from FalconX

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States has surged, and the Fed has fully priced in a rate cut next week.