Hong Kong Company’s Stock Jumps On $483M Bitcoin Acquisition Plan

Nasdaq-listed Hong Kong construction company Ming Shing Group Holdings said on Wednesday it has agreed to acquire 4,250 Bitcoin for almost $483 million, joining the wave of companies adding cryptocurrency to their treasuries.

The deal, if completed, would make Ming Shing Hong Kong’s top Bitcoin (BTC) treasury according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET data, surpassing Buyaa Ineractive International with its 3,350 BTC.

“We believe the Bitcoin market is highly liquid and the investment can capture the potential appreciation of Bitcoin and increase the Company’s assets,” said Wenjin Li, CEO of Ming Shing.

Ming Shing’s financials show it has been under pressure, with a negative profit margin of 3.9% in 2025 and a $5.35 million loss before interest and taxes, according to Stock Analysis data.

Related: The Bitcoin treasury model is breaking, but Strategy’s isn’t. Here’s why

Ming Shing will not pay cash for the BTC. Instead, it plans to issue 10-year, 3% convertible notes (convertible at $1.20/share) and 12-year warrants covering a total of 402,467,916 shares (exercisable at $1.25/share).

Two British Virgin Islands-based firms are involved. Winning Mission Group is selling the 4,250 BTC and will receive a $241,480,750 convertible note plus a warrant for 201,233,958 shares. Rich Plenty Investment will receive the same package from Ming Shing and issue a promissory note to Winning Mission for 2,125 BTC.

Massive potential dilution for shareholders

The structure could sharply dilute Ming Shing’s existing shareholders. The company currently has fewer than 13 million shares outstanding. If the convertible notes are exercised but warrants remain unexercised, the share count would jump to more than 415 million, leaving current shareholders with about 3.1% ownership.

In a worst-case scenario — if all notes, warrants and accrued interest were converted — Ming Shing’s share count could rise to almost 939 million, reducing current holders to about 1.4% ownership. The transaction also depends on shareholder approval to authorize more shares, since the company currently has only 100 million authorized.

Related: 10 public companies that quietly turned their balance sheets into Bitcoin treasuries

According to Google Finance data, Ming Shing stock spiked sharply on the news, despite trading bearishly over the longer term. The company’s stock has faced steep declines over the past year, losing 70.5% in value, including a 44% drop in the past month and 24% over the past five days.

The initial upward price movement reached $2.15 on Wednesday, but most of the gains were lost on the same day. Still, at Ming Ching’s current price of $1.65, the stock is up almost 11.5% on Thursday.

Hong Kong pushes deeper into crypto

Ming Shing Group Holdings Ltd 24-hour price chart. Source: Google Finance

The announcement comes as Hong Kong continues its push to become a digital asset hub. Regulators approved spot Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds in April 2024 and issued the first crypto asset service provider licenses earlier this year.

In February, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) introduced the “ASPIRe” roadmap to guide local regulation. Earlier this month, the SFC finalized a stablecoin ordinance criminalizing unlicensed issuers and issued new custody guidance for crypto companies.

Reports this week also indicated that CMB International Securities, a subsidiary of one of China’s top banks, had begun offering virtual asset trading services in Hong Kong.

Magazine: Bitcoin OG Willy Woo has sold most of his Bitcoin: Here’s why