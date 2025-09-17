Hong Kong Digital Asset Policy Misreported as Carrie Lam’s Address

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 13:44
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195627-0.13%
Capverse
CAP$0.15956+3.44%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01693+1.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0172-1.25%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.557+0.45%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01273-14.73%
Key Points:
  • Key Point 1
  • Key Point 2
  • Key Point 3

On September 17, 2025, news reports attributed statements on digital asset initiatives to former Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, although these claims lack verification from official records.

Clarification of leadership roles is critical, as policy credit should go to current Chief Executive John Lee, impacting market understanding and future digital asset strategies.

Carrie Lam Misattributed: Focus on John Lee’s Policies

Reports citing Carrie Lam as the source for a Hong Kong policy on digital asset tokenization are unsubstantiated. Current official leadership is John Lee. Official sources, such as this Hong Kong Government Announcement, do not reflect these changes.

Economic focus under John Lee remains on innovation hubs and traditional growth measures rather than digital assets. Actual policy addressed economic revival without specific mentions of tokenization. John Lee stated, “Our focus remains on boosting the economy and improving livelihoods, emphasizing traditional sectors rather than digital asset innovations.” – South China Morning Post

Market and industry reactions revolve around clarification needs for Hong Kong’s policy direction, emphasizing current administrative records and dismissing erroneous reporting as potentially misleading.

2025 Hong Kong Crypto Landscape: Lack of Tokenization Focus

Did you know? In 2023, Hong Kong launched a virtual asset service provider regime, yet cryptocurrency tokenization initiatives have not reached full policy support.

As of September 17, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,487.93, with a market cap of $541.71 billion and a 24-hour trading volume change of -3.58%. Ethereum’s 90-day increase has reached 77.41%, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:35 UTC on September 17, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to the Coincu research team, potential outcomes include a steady development in crypto regulation focusing on integration within traditional finance systems while monitoring digital asset market trends. Confidence in regulatory transparency remains essential. For more on Hong Kong’s economic strategies, explore this Crisis Management Overview from Hong Kong Government.

Furthermore, recent developments highlight the importance of clarity in Hong Kong’s stablecoin licensing as a step towards embracing digital currencies under regulated frameworks.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/hong-kong-tokenization-policy-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd282 sold another 167,645 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours at an average price of $54 in exchange for 9.06 million USDC. He still holds 80,057 HYPE tokens (worth $4.33 million), with a total profit of over $16.6 million.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.24+3.31%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 13:02
Partager
Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to a Shanghai Securities News report cited by Jinshi, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee stated in his fourth Policy Address that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will encourage commercial banks to launch tokenized deposits and promote the trading of real tokenized assets. Examples include using tokenized deposits to settle tokenized money market funds, assisting the government in regularizing the issuance of tokenized bonds, and encouraging banks to strengthen risk management through a regulatory sandbox. Lee also stated that Hong Kong is implementing a stablecoin issuer regime and formulating legislative proposals for a licensing system for digital asset trading and custody services. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is exploring expanding the types of digital asset products and services available to professional investors while ensuring adequate investor protections. The SFC is also strengthening international tax cooperation to combat cross-border tax evasion.
RealLink
REAL$0.06444+1.62%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23442+1.62%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01693+1.68%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 13:23
Partager
GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

Shares of GD Culture Group, a livestreaming and e-commerce company, declined sharply on Tuesday following the announcement of a major asset acquisition involving Bitcoin. The company disclosed plans to acquire assets from Pallas Capital Holding, including 7,500 BTC, by issuing nearly 39.2 million of its common shares in exchange. The deal, finalized last Wednesday, valued [...]
Bitcoin
BTC$117,193.41+1.15%
Major
MAJOR$0.1615+1.05%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/17 13:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

GD Culture Plummets 28% After $875M Bitcoin Investment Deal

Bitwise files with SEC for stablecoin and tokenization ETF

‘It’s Hyperliquid Moment,’ Circle States, Seizing HYPE’s 1,500% Surge With New Investment