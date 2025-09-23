The post Hong Kong Explores Long-Term Investment Opportunities in Digital Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 22, 2025 08:28 The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research examines long-term investing opportunities in a digital economy, focusing on demographic shifts and financial product development. The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research (HKIMR), part of the Hong Kong Academy of Finance (AoF), has released a pivotal report titled “Long-term Investing in Hong Kong: Developments and Opportunities in a Digital Economy.” This report delves into the intricacies of Hong Kong’s investing landscape amid the evolving digital economy, as reported by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Key Survey Findings The report, building upon prior research by the HKIMR on demographic changes and asset markets, incorporates insights from two comprehensive surveys. One survey, conducted with the Investor and Financial Education Council, assessed Hong Kong residents’ investment decisions. Another survey, in collaboration with a consulting firm, gathered perspectives from local market participants on product development and technology adoption. Findings reveal that while Hong Kong residents possess strong foundational financial knowledge, there is a significant need for increased awareness of financial products related to long-term investing. Despite having a wide array of globally competitive accumulation products, 67% of market participants identified a gap in decumulation product options, which are essential for effective long-term financial planning. Digital Adoption and Future Directions The study also highlights the high level of digital adoption among the surveyed groups. Notably, 72% of residents reported using digital financial services in the past year. Furthermore, about 70% of market participants are either currently adopting or planning to adopt mobile and web platforms to distribute long-term financial products. These findings suggest a strong trend towards embracing digital solutions to enhance financial product distribution and cost efficiency. To fortify Hong Kong’s long-term investment ecosystem, the report advocates for… The post Hong Kong Explores Long-Term Investment Opportunities in Digital Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zach Anderson Sep 22, 2025 08:28 The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research examines long-term investing opportunities in a digital economy, focusing on demographic shifts and financial product development. The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research (HKIMR), part of the Hong Kong Academy of Finance (AoF), has released a pivotal report titled “Long-term Investing in Hong Kong: Developments and Opportunities in a Digital Economy.” This report delves into the intricacies of Hong Kong’s investing landscape amid the evolving digital economy, as reported by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Key Survey Findings The report, building upon prior research by the HKIMR on demographic changes and asset markets, incorporates insights from two comprehensive surveys. One survey, conducted with the Investor and Financial Education Council, assessed Hong Kong residents’ investment decisions. Another survey, in collaboration with a consulting firm, gathered perspectives from local market participants on product development and technology adoption. Findings reveal that while Hong Kong residents possess strong foundational financial knowledge, there is a significant need for increased awareness of financial products related to long-term investing. Despite having a wide array of globally competitive accumulation products, 67% of market participants identified a gap in decumulation product options, which are essential for effective long-term financial planning. Digital Adoption and Future Directions The study also highlights the high level of digital adoption among the surveyed groups. Notably, 72% of residents reported using digital financial services in the past year. Furthermore, about 70% of market participants are either currently adopting or planning to adopt mobile and web platforms to distribute long-term financial products. These findings suggest a strong trend towards embracing digital solutions to enhance financial product distribution and cost efficiency. To fortify Hong Kong’s long-term investment ecosystem, the report advocates for…

Hong Kong Explores Long-Term Investment Opportunities in Digital Economy

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 01:34
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003099-6.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016865-5.62%
67COIN
67$0.002149-20.99%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.012-7.40%
Particl
PART$0.1989-2.01%


Zach Anderson
Sep 22, 2025 08:28

The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research examines long-term investing opportunities in a digital economy, focusing on demographic shifts and financial product development.





The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research (HKIMR), part of the Hong Kong Academy of Finance (AoF), has released a pivotal report titled “Long-term Investing in Hong Kong: Developments and Opportunities in a Digital Economy.” This report delves into the intricacies of Hong Kong’s investing landscape amid the evolving digital economy, as reported by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Key Survey Findings

The report, building upon prior research by the HKIMR on demographic changes and asset markets, incorporates insights from two comprehensive surveys. One survey, conducted with the Investor and Financial Education Council, assessed Hong Kong residents’ investment decisions. Another survey, in collaboration with a consulting firm, gathered perspectives from local market participants on product development and technology adoption.

Findings reveal that while Hong Kong residents possess strong foundational financial knowledge, there is a significant need for increased awareness of financial products related to long-term investing. Despite having a wide array of globally competitive accumulation products, 67% of market participants identified a gap in decumulation product options, which are essential for effective long-term financial planning.

Digital Adoption and Future Directions

The study also highlights the high level of digital adoption among the surveyed groups. Notably, 72% of residents reported using digital financial services in the past year. Furthermore, about 70% of market participants are either currently adopting or planning to adopt mobile and web platforms to distribute long-term financial products. These findings suggest a strong trend towards embracing digital solutions to enhance financial product distribution and cost efficiency.

To fortify Hong Kong’s long-term investment ecosystem, the report advocates for the adoption of frontier technologies. This approach aims to drive innovation in product and service offerings, thereby supporting more effective long-term investing and financial planning.

The Significance of Long-Term Investment

Enoch Fung, CEO of the AoF and Executive Director of the HKIMR, emphasized the importance of prioritizing long-term investing in light of the ongoing trend of population ageing. He noted that the insights from the report are instrumental for market participants in navigating challenges and seizing business opportunities that contribute to a robust investment ecosystem in Hong Kong.

The full report can be accessed on the AoF/HKIMR website.

About HKIMR and AoF

The Hong Kong Institute for Monetary and Financial Research (HKIMR), as the research arm of the AoF, focuses on monetary policy, banking, and finance research critical to Hong Kong and the Asia region. The AoF, established with cooperation from key financial regulatory bodies, serves as a center of excellence for financial leadership development and a repository of monetary and financial research.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/hong-kong-long-term-investment-digital-economy

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

DOJ wants Google to sell AdX to reduce monopoly power
AdEx
ADX$0.11-8.71%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 02:11
Partager
From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

On Monday, ethereum may have survived a brutal sell-off, but signs of a proper comeback are still hanging in the balance. With a current price of $4,172, a market cap of $503 billion, and a 24-hour trading volume of $48.60 billion, all eyes are on whether the recent price floor between $4,029 and $4,497 was […]
Capverse
CAP$0.14382-2.58%
MAY
MAY$0.04039-8.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 01:28
Partager
US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to announce a new agreement on digital assets, with a focus on stablecoins, following high-level talks between senior officials and major industry players.
Major
MAJOR$0.13371-16.27%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 00:49
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Google antitrust trial opens as DOJ pushes for AdX breakup

From Glory to Gory: Ethereum Loses Its Footing Below $4,200

US and UK Set to Seal Landmark Crypto Cooperation Deal

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Live Nation CEO says demand is unmistakable, concert tickets are underpriced