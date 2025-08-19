Hong Kong Launches Committee to Strengthen Crypto AML and CFT Standards

Key Points: Hong Kong forms a committee to boost AML and CFT in digital assets.

The Hong Kong Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Committee (DAAMC) was established on August 19, 2025, with backing from the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Industry Association, SlowMist, and Yuanbi.

DAAMC’s formation aligns with new Hong Kong regulations for stablecoin issuers, impacting digital asset compliance standards and promoting industry collaboration.

Hong Kong Committees Target Stablecoin Issuer Compliance

Hong Kong’s launch of the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Committee is a strategic move aligned with its efforts to regulate stablecoin issuers. The initiative was supported by the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Industry Association, SlowMist, and Yuanbi, signaling a commitment to robust regulatory standards.

This new committee aims to implement regulatory frameworks set by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority for stablecoins. Efforts will focus on AML and counter-terrorism financing in digital assets, enhancing compliance tailored to recent legislative changes.

While industry responses remain positive, with emphasis on cooperation, experts anticipate increased institutional adoption of compliant platforms. Julia Leung of the Securities and Futures Commission stressed industry’s growth alongside investor safeguards.

EU MiCA Parallels and Insights on Market Stability

Did you know? Hong Kong’s move to establish a comprehensive compliance committee for stablecoins echoes the European Union’s MiCA regulations, indicating the global trend towards balanced regulatory measures for digital assets.

Tether USDt (USDT) holds a constant price of $1.00 with a market cap of $167.14 billion and a 4.3% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap. The standardized currency has shown minor price fluctuations over recent periods, highlighting its stable positioning in volatile markets.

Insights from Coincu research suggest that as regulatory compliance tightens, market stability in digital assets could improve, with Hong Kong leading in this sector. The focus on AML/CFT compliance may drive greater institutional trust and broaden market participation.