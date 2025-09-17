Hong Kong leader to push economy and tech hub in policy address

John Lee, the Chief Executive of Hong Kong, had made public his intentions to prioritize the country’s economy and the current living conditions in his upcoming policy address. This may also include developing a strategy to accelerate the establishment of a tech center that connects with China.

The Hong Kong leader will deliver his speech at the Legislative Council at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 17. Meanwhile, during a regular press briefing on Tuesday, September 16, he stressed the continuity of his policy plans, stating that the theme is “Deepening Reform, Focusing on People’s Livelihoods, Leveraging Our Strengths, and Creating a Better Future.”

Hong Kong positions itself as a hub for economic growth

Recent analysis from reliable sources has pointed out that Hong Kong’s economy has indicated signs of economic rebound. However, challenges such as China’s slowdown and geopolitical tensions still hinder its growth outlook.

Despite this, Lee’s fourth policy address sparks hope for a positive outlook for economic growth. This is because his policy address will accelerate the development of the Northern Metropolis, including loosening financial regulations, according to reports from state-owned media Wen Wei Po.

Another source familiar with the topic of discussion, who wished to remain anonymous due to the confidential nature of the situation, revealed that Hong Kong’s government aims to attract major businesses focusing on fields like AI, renewable energy, and medical technology to establish their presence in new districts.

On the other hand, the property sector formulated proposed ideas to enhance the real estate market, according to Sing Tao newspaper. However, in the face of these new proposals, options like reducing capital flows for buyers from the mainland or easing property taxes still remain unaddressed.

Hong Kong faces challenges in its plan to improve the housing market

Apart from plans to establish their presence in new districts, the government is considering improving its people’s living standards to enhance the country’s economic growth.

This announcement follows the public service broadcaster of Hong Kong, RTHK’s earlier prediction that the government might bring back the long-unused Tenants Purchase Scheme, which enables individuals living in public housing to purchase their flats at reduced prices, helping more locals afford homes.

Notably, this initiative was initially reinforced in 1998. Patrick Wong, a Senior Analyst covering the Asia Pacific real estate sector in Bloomberg Intelligence, commented on the situation. According to him, the plan to relax restrictions on non-local college students could increase the need for more apartments.

The analyst emphasizes that without implementing new effective measures, Hong Kong’s housing market will likely face pressure with home prices at their lowest since 2016.

Even though the situation becomes complicated as time passes, analysts anticipate that the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts this week might offer some relief. However, predicting how swiftly the government agent will continue reducing the rates afterwards is difficult.

In addition to housing and finance, HK City officials are currently exploring options to set up a dedicated base for the assembly of electric vehicles. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, this intricacy demands the focus of knowledgeable professionals. According to reports, the region targets possible locations in the New Territories area of Hong Kong, which is adjacent to the mainland Chinese border.

Mainland EV companies have already been moving aggressively into the city. Neta Auto established an R&D center, and GAC Motor’s Aion marque, has expanded with new showrooms. Industry observers say HK can serve as a last assembly and export destination, looking to focus on markets in Southeast Asia and Europe.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast