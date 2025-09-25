The post Hong Kong Monetary Authority goes after unregulated stablecoin issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has warned investors that it has not approved any stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong. The regulatory body has labelled the marketing of the products as illegal. According to reports, no stablecoins pegged to the offshore yuan have been approved for issuance in the city.  This marks the first test of Hong Kong’s new regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers, which took effect in August. The regulations have made it hard for issuers to get a piece of the rapidly expanding market by imposing stringent requirements on them around licensing, capital, and governance. AnchorX stablecoin challenged in Hong Kong A Hong Kong company called AnchorX launched an offshore yuan stablecoin last week. The company said it had a stablecoin license from Kazakhstan’s Astana Financial Services Authority.  The company said it was meant to make it easier for Chinese companies that do business outside of China and countries that are part of the Belt and Road Initiative to send and receive money across borders. AnchorX also said it planned to explore the use of AxCNH in digital-asset trading and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Meanwhile, the growing interest in stablecoins and tokenizing RWA has led to a market boom in digital assets in Hong Kong. There are now a lot of RWA projects, and the share prices of companies starting digital-asset projects are going up. However, amidst the excitement, the mainland’s securities watchdog, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), was said to have told some Hong Kong brokerages to stop tokenization operations to improve risk management. Augustine Fan, head of insights at local digital-asset trading firm SignalPlus, said that efforts to combine crypto with traditional finance recently “pulled back” in the city. This was because people in the industry rushed to launch crypto projects and narratives without building… The post Hong Kong Monetary Authority goes after unregulated stablecoin issuance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has warned investors that it has not approved any stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong. The regulatory body has labelled the marketing of the products as illegal. According to reports, no stablecoins pegged to the offshore yuan have been approved for issuance in the city.  This marks the first test of Hong Kong’s new regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers, which took effect in August. The regulations have made it hard for issuers to get a piece of the rapidly expanding market by imposing stringent requirements on them around licensing, capital, and governance. AnchorX stablecoin challenged in Hong Kong A Hong Kong company called AnchorX launched an offshore yuan stablecoin last week. The company said it had a stablecoin license from Kazakhstan’s Astana Financial Services Authority.  The company said it was meant to make it easier for Chinese companies that do business outside of China and countries that are part of the Belt and Road Initiative to send and receive money across borders. AnchorX also said it planned to explore the use of AxCNH in digital-asset trading and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. Meanwhile, the growing interest in stablecoins and tokenizing RWA has led to a market boom in digital assets in Hong Kong. There are now a lot of RWA projects, and the share prices of companies starting digital-asset projects are going up. However, amidst the excitement, the mainland’s securities watchdog, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), was said to have told some Hong Kong brokerages to stop tokenization operations to improve risk management. Augustine Fan, head of insights at local digital-asset trading firm SignalPlus, said that efforts to combine crypto with traditional finance recently “pulled back” in the city. This was because people in the industry rushed to launch crypto projects and narratives without building…

Hong Kong Monetary Authority goes after unregulated stablecoin issuance

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 21:42
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01026-8.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015964-6.12%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001565-6.17%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9319-2.99%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005989-0.84%

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has warned investors that it has not approved any stablecoin issuers in Hong Kong. The regulatory body has labelled the marketing of the products as illegal.

According to reports, no stablecoins pegged to the offshore yuan have been approved for issuance in the city. 

This marks the first test of Hong Kong’s new regulatory regime for stablecoin issuers, which took effect in August. The regulations have made it hard for issuers to get a piece of the rapidly expanding market by imposing stringent requirements on them around licensing, capital, and governance.

AnchorX stablecoin challenged in Hong Kong

A Hong Kong company called AnchorX launched an offshore yuan stablecoin last week. The company said it had a stablecoin license from Kazakhstan’s Astana Financial Services Authority. 

The company said it was meant to make it easier for Chinese companies that do business outside of China and countries that are part of the Belt and Road Initiative to send and receive money across borders. AnchorX also said it planned to explore the use of AxCNH in digital-asset trading and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Meanwhile, the growing interest in stablecoins and tokenizing RWA has led to a market boom in digital assets in Hong Kong. There are now a lot of RWA projects, and the share prices of companies starting digital-asset projects are going up.

However, amidst the excitement, the mainland’s securities watchdog, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), was said to have told some Hong Kong brokerages to stop tokenization operations to improve risk management.

Augustine Fan, head of insights at local digital-asset trading firm SignalPlus, said that efforts to combine crypto with traditional finance recently “pulled back” in the city. This was because people in the industry rushed to launch crypto projects and narratives without building the necessary infrastructure.

He also said that regulators wanted companies to focus on the real-world economic applications of new technology rather than activities that merely leveraged “a hot trend.”

Europe is set to challenge the US stablecoin dominance

According to on-chain data, the stablecoin market is up 6% hitting a new all-time high of $294.76 billion in the last 30 days. The thriving market has 192 million holders. In addition, as reported by Cryptopolitan, stablecoins saw a 1.46% increase in volume in the last seven days, worth $256 billion.

Tether’s USDT continues to dominate the market, having around $173 billion in market capitalization and accounting for roughly 59% of the entire sector. Circle’s USDC followed with a roughly $73.6 billion market cap, and USDe has around $14.432 billion market capitalization.

Still, many top US financial firms have been preparing to launch their own dollar-backed crypto tokens after President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act that could further cement US hegemony.

Meanwhile, experts are advocating for Beijing to advance the development of stablecoins pegged to the offshore yuan. They say that this could make it easier for investors around the world to use the Chinese currency and make Hong Kong a stronger international financial center.

On the other side of the world, a total of nine European banks, including ING and UniCredit  have said that they are forming a new company to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin. This is a move they hope will help counter US digital market dominance.

While global stablecoin issuance stands at nearly $300 billion, euro-denominated stablecoins totaled just $620 million. The European banks’ new Amsterdam-based company is expected to launch its stablecoin in the second half of next year. 

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/hong-kong-goes-unregulated-stablecoin/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001186-3.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01179-3.99%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000551-2.30%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Partager
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2.8265-3.21%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Partager
XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

TLDR HighVibeAssets predicts XRP price will dramatically rise due to expiring NDAs. Ripple’s NDAs are expiring daily, revealing new institutional partnerships. XRP’s price surge could catch many off guard, according to HighVibeAssets. Bitcoin advocates argue XRP will continue underperforming against BTC. Analysts project XRP could reach $19 to $32 if Bitcoin hits $270,000. HighVibeAssets, the [...] The post XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.8265-3.21%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010048-0.92%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.00088-6.28%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/25 20:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert

Automakers to gain $700M relief after US tariff reduction

5K+ Users Back Mono Protocol After $2M Raise: Beta Launch Nears to Solve Blockchain Fragmentation with Seamless Accounts