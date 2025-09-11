Hong Kong Plans Flexible Capital Requirements for Crypto on Bank Balance Sheets

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/11 18:31
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01504-24.80%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06844+0.63%

According to local reports, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has drafted new rules that would loosen capital requirements for lenders engaging with certain cryptocurrencies. The policy is still in consultation, but it would give banks more room to work with tokens tied to open blockchain networks if those projects can show strong risk safeguards.

Basel Rules, Local Application

The guidance comes as Hong Kong prepares to adopt the Basel Committee’s international capital standards in 2026. Rather than simply applying the rules wholesale, the HKMA is tailoring them to address permissionless blockchains — a cornerstone of the digital asset economy. The regulator’s stance suggests a willingness to recognize the difference between speculative tokens and assets with credible governance structures.

Contrast With Mainland China

The move highlights Hong Kong’s diverging path from mainland China, where crypto activity remains outlawed. In the city, by contrast, officials have built out licensing frameworks for exchanges and stablecoin issuers, signaling that they intend to welcome digital asset business under strict regulatory oversight.

READ MORE:

Major XRP News: Important Update for Ripple’s Blockchain

A Growing Web of Rules

The HKMA’s proposal is not happening in isolation. In August, the Securities and Futures Commission rolled out new requirements for licensed trading platforms, forcing them to bolster custody arrangements for customer holdings. Step by step, Hong Kong is creating a layered regulatory environment meant to attract institutional players while reassuring investors that protections are in place.

If finalized, the softer capital rules could encourage local banks to participate more directly in the digital asset market — something few jurisdictions have attempted so far. For Hong Kong, it’s another signpost on the road to becoming Asia’s most active crypto-financial center.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Hong Kong Plans Flexible Capital Requirements for Crypto on Bank Balance Sheets appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$113,745.87+0.38%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10056-2.06%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24137+6.06%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Partager
Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates before June, followed by a bottoming out in the U.S. stock and crypto markets.
Union
U$0.00971-6.90%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003105-11.28%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 10:23
Partager
The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0995+29.55%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Viewpoint: Why should we be optimistic about the medium- and long-term trend of the crypto market?

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

Analyst: Stagnation in ETH/BTC ratio leads to delayed altcoin season

ETF Yatırımcıları Bitcoin’e (BTC), Vadeli İşlem Yatırımcıları Ethereum’a (ETH) Akın Ediyor! Bu Ne Anlama Geliyor?