Hong Kong police: 11 people have been arrested in the gold theft case and all the stolen gold has been recovered

Par : PANews
2025/09/18 21:34
MemeCore
M$2.65603+10.15%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.0155+4.51%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02139+4.29%

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to CCTV News, Hong Kong police announced today (September 18th) that a theft occurred at a gold and jewelry processing factory in Hung Hom, Hong Kong, in the early morning of the 17th. The stolen gold, valued at approximately HK$50 million, has been fully recovered. Police said the complainant and five friends were resting at the factory that day. Around 5:00 a.m., 10 wanted men broke in and stole approximately 65 kilograms of gold bars, gold bricks, and gold dust, valued at approximately HK$50 million, along with approximately HK$30,000 in cash before leaving. The complainant then notified the company owner and called the police for assistance. Hong Kong police classified the case as theft. Police stated that the wanted mastermind and the complainant were partners in the gold processing factory and had common business partners. By evening, 11 people had been arrested. The case remains under investigation by the West Kowloon Crime Unit.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

PANews reported on September 18 that on-chain data showed that the Royal Government of Bhutan once again transferred 570 bitcoins (approximately US$ 66.85 million) to a new wallet, and it is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past. 5 hours ago, the Bhutanese government transferred 343.1 bitcoins .
1
1$0.003416+241.60%
MAY
MAY$0.04468+4.27%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0252-0.11%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 21:32
Partager
Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

In crypto presales, early participants often gain access to lower entry prices before later rounds increase costs. That’s why all eyes are on Milk & Mocha ($HUGS) right now. With The post Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
MilkyWay
MILK$0.04502+7.42%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00583+0.17%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003008-5.22%
Partager
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/18 21:44
Partager
Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

PANews reported on September 18 that according to AggrNews, a former Pantera partner leads Solmate in the UAE and manages the $300 million Solana digital asset treasury (DAT).
Solana
SOL$248.3+6.08%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 21:22
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bhutanese government transfers another 570 Bitcoins and may deposit them into CEX again

Milk & Mocha $HUGS Whitelist: Key Details on the 2025 Presale

Former Pantera partner launches $300 million SOL vault Solmate in UAE

Signal trading ‘school’ and fake exchange rob investor of $860K: Lawsuit

Plasma will launch TGE on September 25th