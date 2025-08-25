Hong Kong RWA Global Industry Alliance and Brand Committee Officially Established, MINAX Becomes Core Partner in Brand RWA



Hong Kong Launches RWA Global Industry Alliance and Brand Committee; MINAX Named Core Partner

Hong Kong, July 30, 2025 — The RWA Global Industry Alliance and its Brand Committee were officially launched today during the 13th MINAX Brand Listing Forum at Cyberport, Hong Kong. The event, attended by government, industry, academic, and research leaders, marked a major milestone in advancing the tokenization of real‑world assets (RWA).

Jointly initiated by the China Communications Industry Association Blockchain Committee, China Mobile Communications Federation, and other leading institutions, the alliance will use Hong Kong as a hub to connect the Greater Bay Area with global ecosystems. Its focus is on building a full‑stack RWA service system covering asset tokenization, compliance, standards, and cross‑border collaboration, with applications in green finance, carbon assets, and real estate.

MINAX as Core Partner in RWA Brand Tokenization

As a core initiator, MINAX Global Brand Exchange reinforced its strategy of driving brand asset digitization. Chairman Steve Lau highlighted RWA as “the bridge between the real economy and the digital world,” while Asiabrand Group CEO Wang Jiangong emphasized that brands are becoming “tradable digital assets” powered by tokenization.

AIOT Alliance and Strategic Partnerships

The forum also launched the AIOT Global Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things Alliance and unveiled the Hong Kong AIOT Research Institute, which will serve as a trusted data source for RWA ecosystems. Partnerships were signed between MINA CAPITAL, the RWA Global Industry Alliance, and other institutions to accelerate asset confirmation, tokenization, and global issuance.

Realcoin & Realchain: RWA‑Backed Financial Infrastructure

MINAX announced Realcoin, the world’s first RWA‑anchored stablecoin, supported by real assets such as brands and real estate. Its companion blockchain, Realchain, will provide infrastructure for asset mapping, payments, and settlement, addressing the limitations of traditional stablecoins.

Brand Listings and Ecosystem Expansion

Several brands, including cultural IP Haoyi Changliu and media outlet Blockchain.News, were listed on the MINAX Exchange, showcasing the platform’s ability to support multi‑asset mapping, tokenization, and cross‑sector integration.

Industry Dialogue on RWA and Stablecoins

Roundtable sessions brought together scholars, investors, and regulators to discuss RWA adoption, regulatory frameworks, and stablecoin globalization. Experts agreed that RWA represents a new pathway for SMEs, cross‑border brands, and enterprises to access capital markets while strengthening credit systems.

Building a Global RWA Ecosystem

Through initiatives like the Asiabrand Black Horse 100 Program and new regional partnerships, MINAX is extending its incubation and tokenization model across local markets. This dual strategy aims to achieve global brand assetization with localized compliance adoption.

The RWA Era Redefines Brand Assets

The forum confirmed that the RWA industry is moving beyond infrastructure into real‑world adoption and multi‑scenario integration. With Realcoin, AIOT initiatives, and multiple brand launches, MINAX is building a comprehensive RWA ecosystem covering issuance, trading, payments, and settlement — positioning Hong Kong as a global hub for the next phase of digital‑real economy integration.

