Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority released the "Fixed Income and Money Market Development Roadmap"

PANews reported on September 25th that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) jointly released the "Fixed Income and Money Market Development Roadmap," aimed at promoting Hong Kong's position as a global fixed income and money center by fostering demand, liquidity, and innovation. The Roadmap proposes ten initiatives across four pillars: primary market issuance, secondary market liquidity, offshore RMB business, and next-generation financial infrastructure. These initiatives aim to support the diversified and sustainable development of Hong Kong's capital markets. In addition, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) successfully held the "Hong Kong Fixed Income and Currency Forum 2025" today, bringing together officials and senior financial institution executives from Hong Kong and Mainland China to discuss opportunities and trends in the global fixed income and currency markets. SFC Chairman Wong Tin-yau stated that the "Roadmap" will bring long-term benefits to market participants, while HKMA Chief Executive Eddie Yue emphasized the importance of seizing opportunities presented by the internationalization of the RMB and market digitalization to promote innovation and development.