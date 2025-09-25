Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: Beware of unlicensed trading platform called "BiyaPay"

PANews reported on September 25th that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today warned the public against an unlicensed trading platform called "BiyaPay." The platform claims to offer Hong Kong and US stock trading services and has an office in Hong Kong, but it has never been licensed by the SFC nor has it applied for any license from the SFC. Under Hong Kong law, operating securities trading without a license or promoting related services to Hong Kong investors is illegal. The SFC discovered "BiyaPay" through its social media monitoring platform and noted that the Hong Kong public can access platform information and register accounts through BiyaPay's official website and social media accounts. The SFC has placed the platform on its warning list. The SFC reminds you: Because this platform is not regulated by the SFC, investors have very limited protection and may even suffer total losses. Investors are advised to think twice before investing.PANews reported on September 25th that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today warned the public against an unlicensed trading platform called "BiyaPay." The platform claims to offer Hong Kong and US stock trading services and has an office in Hong Kong, but it has never been licensed by the SFC nor has it applied for any license from the SFC. Under Hong Kong law, operating securities trading without a license or promoting related services to Hong Kong investors is illegal. The SFC discovered "BiyaPay" through its social media monitoring platform and noted that the Hong Kong public can access platform information and register accounts through BiyaPay's official website and social media accounts. The SFC has placed the platform on its warning list. The SFC reminds you: Because this platform is not regulated by the SFC, investors have very limited protection and may even suffer total losses. Investors are advised to think twice before investing.

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: Beware of unlicensed trading platform called "BiyaPay"

Par : PANews
2025/09/25 19:49
PANews reported on September 25th that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today warned the public against an unlicensed trading platform called "BiyaPay." The platform claims to offer Hong Kong and US stock trading services and has an office in Hong Kong, but it has never been licensed by the SFC nor has it applied for any license from the SFC. Under Hong Kong law, operating securities trading without a license or promoting related services to Hong Kong investors is illegal. The SFC discovered "BiyaPay" through its social media monitoring platform and noted that the Hong Kong public can access platform information and register accounts through BiyaPay's official website and social media accounts. The SFC has placed the platform on its warning list. The SFC reminds you: Because this platform is not regulated by the SFC, investors have very limited protection and may even suffer total losses. Investors are advised to think twice before investing.

