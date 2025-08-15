Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission clarifies robust custody standards for virtual asset trading platforms

Par : PANews
2025/08/15 12:52
PANews reported on August 15th that, according to Jinshi, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) today issued a circular to all licensed virtual asset trading platforms, clarifying its requirements for robust custody of client virtual assets. This circular lays a solid foundation for the industry's gradual adoption of more advanced custody technologies under the ASPIRe roadmap. In the latest circular, the SFC outlines several best practices and minimum standards that virtual asset trading platform operators should meet, covering senior management responsibilities, the infrastructure and operation of client cold wallets, the use of third-party wallets, and real-time threat monitoring. These standards will become core regulatory requirements for virtual asset custodians in the future and will help promote the establishment of an effective virtual asset custody framework within the industry.

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
