Hong Kong to Host Fixed Income and Currency Forum 2025

James Ding
Aug 22, 2025 02:28

The Securities and Futures Commission and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority will host the Hong Kong Fixed Income and Currency Forum 2025 on September 25, aiming to bolster Hong Kong’s position in global FIC markets.





The Hong Kong Fixed Income and Currency (FIC) Forum 2025 is set to take place on September 25, co-organized by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. This significant event underscores Hong Kong’s commitment to maintaining its leading role in the international bond issuance sector and as a top global foreign exchange market.

Strengthening Hong Kong’s Position

Hong Kong stands as the foremost Asian hub for bond issuance and ranks as the fourth-largest foreign exchange market globally. The forum aims to provide a platform for strategic dialogue among FIC market participants, including senior executives from top financial institutions, government officials, and regulators. The discussions will focus on advancing Hong Kong’s policies in the FIC sector and sharing insights on the latest market developments across the Asia-Pacific region.

Forum Objectives and Agenda

The FIC Forum 2025 seeks to facilitate a comprehensive exchange of strategic insights and visions for the development of Hong Kong’s fixed income and currency markets. Participants will engage in discussions about Hong Kong’s policies and explore the latest trends and innovations in FIC markets. The event is designed to foster collaboration and enhance Hong Kong’s competitive edge in the financial sector.

Further details regarding the event’s program and other relevant information are available on the dedicated webpage hosted by the SFC.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/hong-kong-fixed-income-currency-forum-2025

