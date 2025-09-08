Hong Kong to Issue Few Stablecoin Licenses Despite 77 Applicants

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/08 20:28
Threshold
T$0.01633+2.31%
RealLink
REAL$0.06176+1.39%
GET
GET$0.00862-0.31%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01699+0.21%

Highlights:

  • Hong Kong’s financial regulator will issue only a few stablecoin licenses initially, despite strong interest.
  • Prominent financial institutions, including HSBC and ICBC, have applied for Hong Kong stablecoin licenses.
  • Hong Kong’s careful rollout seeks to safeguard users and strengthen its digital asset credibility globally.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has begun the process of issuing stablecoin licenses but is taking a cautious, gradual approach. Even though 77 institutions have shown interest by the end of last month, the regulator will only give a few licenses at first. This careful approach is meant to keep control while slowly testing how stablecoins work in Hong Kong.

Banks and Tech Firms Show High Demand for Hong Kong Stablecoin Licenses

According to local reports, there is strong interest from banks, e-commerce firms, technology companies, Web3 startups, payment providers, and asset managers in applying for stablecoin licenses. Among the prominent applicants is the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, recognized as the world’s largest bank by total assets, which has submitted its application through its Hong Kong-based subsidiary, ICBC (Asia). This marks the second major Chinese bank to enter the process, following Bank of China (Hong Kong).

HSBC is also interested, and experts think Standard Chartered and BOC Hong Kong could be among the first to get licenses. These approvals would help Hong Kong build its reputation as a safe and global center for digital assets. Formal applications are expected soon, but no one knows how many licenses will actually be approved. 

Experts think the limited number could push companies to wait, team up with others, or look for different ways to meet the rules. The HKMA’s slow and careful rollout is drawing global attention. Its early choices on things like transparency, who can apply, and whether retail users get access may shape how other regulators build their own stablecoin rules. 

Hong Kong Takes Tough Approach to Stablecoin Licensing

Lawmakers support HKMA’s tough rules. Ng Kit-chong, a Hong Kong Legislative Council member, stated that the authorities designed the regulations to be stringent. He added that they might grant only a limited number of licenses, potentially just one, as early as next year. He also noted that lawmakers are drafting new rules for offline OTC crypto transactions, aiming to introduce them in 2025.

The HKMA advised applicants to submit complete applications by the end of September if they are serious. However, it cautioned that expressing interest or submitting an application does not ensure approval. Authorities also warned the public to avoid trusting advertisements or promotions for stablecoins without a license, since they lack legal authorization.

Cora Ang, legal head at Amina Group, explained that the new framework is designed to filter out firms that can’t meet strict rules, show real use cases, or prove financial stability. She stressed that after collapses like FTX, regulators are taking no chances and want to avoid any impression that their system is weak, since that would damage their reputation. When FTX collapsed due to fraud and money laundering, it left a lasting impact on regulators, and HKMA wants to make sure nothing like that happens again.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15.43-0.45%
Suilend
SEND$0.5686+0.72%
Polkadot
DOT$4.066+2.31%
Partager
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Partager
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1.1278+1.29%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.35+7.99%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006298-2.05%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.35+7.99%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000483+2.37%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.140048+7.83%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy