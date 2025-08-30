Hong Kong University Business School to Accept Bitcoin for Tuition and Donations

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/30 22:05
The University of Hong Kong is preparing to accept Bitcoin (BTC) for tuition fees as the city pushes to be a crypto hub.
  • The University of Hong Kong’s business school is preparing to accept Bitcoin in tuition and donations.
  • The faculty dean confirmed all technical details have been sorted.
  • The move comes shortly after Hong Kong’s new Stablecoins Ordinance took effect.

The University of Hong Kong’s (HKU) business school is preparing to accept Bitcoin and other digital currencies for tuition fees and donations. Professor Cai Hongbin, dean of the business and economics faculty, confirmed that “all the technical details have been sorted out.” 

This commentary signals that the Bitcoin move could be implemented soon. The initiative highlights Hong Kong’s ongoing efforts to position itself as a global hub for digital assets following the introduction of its Stablecoins Ordinance earlier this month.

HKU on Risk: We Are Prepared to Manage Potential Losses

Notably, Professor Cai acknowledged that accepting volatile assets such as Bitcoin carries risk but stressed that the faculty is prepared to manage potential losses. 

He described the move as a trial that would showcase the school’s willingness to embrace financial innovation and digital transformation. The schoo…

The post Hong Kong University Business School to Accept Bitcoin for Tuition and Donations appeared first on Coin Edition.

