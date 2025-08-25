Hong Kong’s New Crypto Rules Aim For Market Stability

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 23:02
Hong Kong is taking a significant step towards solidifying its position as a global cryptocurrency hub with the announcement of new banking capital regulations.


Starting January 1, 2026, banks in Hong Kong will be required to hold a 1:1 capital ratio for their exposures to permissionless cryptocurrencies. This means that for every dollar’s worth of a digital asset like Bitcoin or Ethereum a bank holds, it must have a corresponding dollar in its capital reserves.


A stable and regulated environment


This new rule, announced by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), is designed to provide a more stable and regulated environment for financial institutions to engage with digital assets. By mandating a direct capital backing, the HKMA is aiming to mitigate the risks associated with crypto volatility and protect the broader financial system.


The measure is also a clear signal that Hong Kong is not just allowing crypto, but actively integrating it into its regulatory framework, which could make it an attractive destination for businesses seeking a compliant and forward-thinking environment.


This proactive approach is already yielding results. The news comes on the heels of a strong performance by Hong Kong’s recently launched cryptocurrency ETFs, which surged by over 9% today. This suggests that both institutional and retail investors in the region are ready for regulated crypto products, and Hong Kong’s new rules are a key part of building that trust.

Source: https://coinidol.com/hong-kong-crypto-rules/

