Horror Thriller ‘28 Years Later’ Gets Netflix Release Date

2025/09/06 22:19
“28 Years Later” partial poster featuring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Danny Boyle’s 28 Years Later — starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer and Ralph Fiennes — is coming soon to streaming on Netflix.

Directed by Boyle and written by Alex Garland (Warfare, Civil War), the third film in the rage virus horror series opened in theaters on June 20 and debuted on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 29.

The official summary for 28 Years Later reads, “It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily defended causeway.

“When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

Rated R, 28 Years Later also stars Alfie Williams and Jack O’Connell.

According to a new listing on Netflix, 28 Years Later will arrive on the streaming platform on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Netflix has three streaming options. The platform’s ad-based package costs $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices, while an ad-free package costs $17.99 per month for two supported devices.

Additionally, Netflix has an ad-free package for $24.99 per month for four supported devices with 4K Ultra HD programming.

How Did ’28 Years Later’ Perform In Theaters?

The release of 28 Years Later comes 23 years after the release of 28 Days Later and 18 years after the release of its first sequel, 28 Weeks Later, in 2007.

During the film’s theatrical run, 28 Years Later earned $70.4 million domestically and nearly $79.7 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $150.1 million. The film had a production budget of $60 million, according to The Numbers.

The announcement of 28 Years Later’s pending arrival on Netflix follows the release of the first trailer for the film’s sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. Directed by Nia Da Costa, written by Alex Garland and produced by Danny Boyle, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 16, 2026.

Executive produced by 28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy, 28 Years Later is arriving on Netflix on Sept. 20.

