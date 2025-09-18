Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

Jonah Wren Phillips in “Bring Her Back.” A24

Bring Her Back, a new A24 horror movie from the filmmakers of the smash hit Talk to Me, is coming soon to HBO Max.

Bring Her Back opened in theaters on May 30 before debuting on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 1. The official logline for Bring Her Back reads, “A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.”

Directed by twin brothers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, Bring Her Back stars Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Philips, Sally–Anne Upton, Stephen Philips, Mischa Heywood and Sally Hawkins.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday that Bring Her Back will arrive on streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Oct. 3, and on HBO linear on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. ET. Prior to the debut of Bring Her Back on HBO on Oct. 4, the cable outlet will air the Philippou brothers’ 2022 horror hit Talk to Me.

For viewers who don’t have HBO Max, the streaming platform offers three tiers: The ad-based tier costs $9.99 per month, while an ad-free tier is $16.99 per month. Additionally, an ad-free tier with 4K Ultra HD programming costs $20.99 per month.

The Success Of ‘Talk To Me’ Weighed On The Minds Of Philippou Brothers While Making ‘Bring Her Back’

During the film’s theatrical run, Bring Her Back earned $19.3 million domestically and nearly $19.8 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $39.1 million. Bring Her Back had a production budget of $17 million before prints and advertising, according to The Numbers.

Bring Her Back follows the massive success of Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou’s 2023 film debut with Talk to Me, which earned nearly $48.3 million domestically and $43.6 million internationally for a worldwide gross of $91.4 million. Talk to Me had a $4.2 million budget before P&A, The Numbers noted.

In an interview with Esquire shortly after Bring Her Back was released in theaters, Danny Philippou discussed how the success of Talk to Me contributed to the expectations of the brothers’ second horror thriller.

“I could feel the anxiety mounting. I could feel myself being scared of making anything and those nerves building,” Danny Philippou told Esquire. “I just had to jump into it and confront it. Because I could feel myself getting stuck if I waited any longer.

“I was like, ‘You can’t stop the process, now it’s happening. You have to do this. Don’t overthink it. Just do it as naturally as you normally would,’” he added. “There’s always the fear of the sophomore slump or being a one-hit wonder.”

Bring Her Back arrives on streaming on HBO Max on Oct. 3 and premieres on cable on HBO on Oct 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

