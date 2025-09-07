Hoskinson Could Experience Backlash After Holders Prefer This Viral Meme Coin

Crypto News

Charles Hoskinson is an Ethereum co-founder and the brain behind Cardano, but he isn’t shy about where his loyalties lay.

During a recent event, he reiterated his love for ADA and even declared that the project will soon topple Ethereum.

However, this affirmation could turn into a backlash for Hoskinson. Crypto enthusiasts are well aware of ADA’s issues and struggles. In fact, many ADA holders are already losing patience with the project, and are diversifying into LayerBrett (LBRETT), a more lucrative crypto presale that has raised $2.9 million in record time. This article explains the rationale behind this behavior.

Cardano readies for more price drops

Charles Hoskinson is quite knowledgeable about blockchain technology, but putting himself as the face of ADA hasn’t turned out very well. He has been accused of siphoning funds away from the project on numerous occasions, and this has led to bearish outlooks for ADA.

Cardano’s methodical approach towards growth and development doesn’t help matters either. While this strategy has made Cardano sturdy in terms of security, the project lags behind its competitors. Platforms like Solana offer faster and cheaper transactions, and are more lucrative.

In addition to that, the Cardano price has also struggled to break above $1 for years. This frailty has damaged investor confidence in the token, and as things stand, is more likely to drop further downwards than appreciate upwards. As a result, smart ADA holders who seek superior gains are piling onto LayerBrett.

Why ADA HODLers are rushing the LayerBrett presale

In terms of market size, LayerBrett doesn’t hold a candle to Cardano. But this doesn’t mean it is an inferior investment option. That’s because it offers unique advantages that Cardano simply can’t match.

Built as an Ethereum Layer 2 token, LBRETT merges meme energy with blockchain utility—delivering lightning-fast transactions and very low fees. This makes it a standout project that is set to dominate the meme niche.

ADA investors are also attracted to LBRETT because of its mouthwatering staking rewards. The project promises a stream of passive income, and that is rare in meme tokens. With APYs of over 893%, holders stand to earn even if the market turns volatile.

Affordability is a key draw for investors too. LBRETT is still in presale at just $0.0055 per token, which is a ground-floor opportunity to hop onto something great. This means a $1,000 outlay could potentially morph into a life-changing sum, given that LBRETT is expected to rally by 100x before the year ends.

With such an explosive setup, it’s no wonder ADA holders are piling into the LayerBrett presale.

Don’t miss out

LayerBrett is a revolution in the meme crypto space. Its real world utility, low entry price, and blockbuster reward system position it as the best bet for extraordinary profits in 2025.

Hoping onto the LBRETT presale now could be the best decision a crypto investor would make in 2025. With Cardano and other tokens cooling down, LBRETT looks set to be the next breakout crypto star. That is why no one should miss out on it.

Layer Brett is in presale now, but it’s moving fast. Get in early, stake while rewards are high, and don’t miss your shot at the next 100x crypto!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

