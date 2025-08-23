Houdini Swap Integrates SushiSwap’s DEX Aggregation for Best Cross-Chain Crypto Swaps, Liquidity Routing

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/23 18:30
CROSS
CROSS$0.22935+2.74%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08842+3.30%
Blockchain Main6

Houdini Swap, a non-custodial DEX aggregator, today announced a strategic collaboration with SushiSwap, a multi-chain decentralized exchange. This partnership led to the integration of SushiSwap into Houdini Swap’s network, spearheading a new trend in the DEX (decentralized exchange sector). This coalition is set to provide Houdini Swap with some of the most competitive transaction routing for native assets in the DeFi market.

Houdini is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator that allows crypto users to trade and transact across any chain with optional privacy features. On the other hand, SushiSwap is a DEX providing several features, including yield farming, asset transfer, and liquidity provision.

Houdini Optimizing Liquidity Routing with SushiSwap

Exchanging virtual assets between various chains with the lowest fees and most favourable prices can be challenging. Houdini is in the market to solve this problem. This process is called cross-chain trading, and it is a crucial function that requires crypto customers to interact with DApps across numerous blockchain networks.

As reported in the data above, Houdini has integrated SushiSwap’s advanced swap and aggregation infrastructure into its platform to provide its clients with access to extraordinary pricing for native token swaps. The incorporation aligns with Houdini’s commitment to promoting interoperability within the multi-chain environment, a move that introduces new standards of efficiency and accessibility.

As reported in the data, Houdini leverages SushiSwap’s technology to aggregate routes from multiple bridges and DEXs, optimizing liquidity and trading efficiency.

Houdini utilizes SushiSwap’s aggregation and swap stack to streamline the process of multi-chain bridging by automatically getting the most efficient and cost-friendly route for clients’ crypto transactions. This SushiSwap’s technology aggregates numerous liquidity sources to offer the best routes for customers’ crypto exchanges, ensuring reduced slippage and gas fees during transactions, as explained in the data.   

Enhancing the DEX Experience

With the DeFi growth and the rising adoption of blockchain networks, the need for cost efficiency, safe and effective asset swaps between chains has become important. The partnership between Houdini Swap and SushiSwap highlights Houdini’s commitment to offering the best pricing and lowest fees available. This dedication to competitive pricing and cross-bridging is not just a feature; it is a fundamental practice that has set both Houdini Swap and Sushi Swap apart in the market and highlights Houdini’s commitment to offering the most efficient swaps to its clients.

This collaboration indicates Houdini’s dedication to cross-chain connectivity to enable decentralized users and projects to efficiently and cost-effectively transfer assets, seamlessly access new protocols, and use applications of various Web3 networks. This connectivity unlocks new utilities and opportunities for people and projects in DeFi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Eight major commercial South Korean banks have formed a consortium to establish a won-linked stablecoin venture. The collaboration involves participation from the Open Blockchain and DID Association, and the Financial Supervisory Service. Announced on Wednesday by the country’s financial sector, the joint venture marks the first time commercial banks have entered into the digital asset business in the form of a consortium. The group of eight banks includes KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Woori, Nonghyup, Industrial Bank of Korea, Suhyup, Citibank Korea, and SC First Bank. The announcement arrives in line with the central bank’s advocacy for a phased rollout of a won-backed stablecoin. The Bank of Korea’s (BOK) senior deputy governor Ryoo Sang-dai said Tuesday at a press conference that it was desirable to initially allow commercial banks to introduce won-denominated stablecoins at a gradual pace. Commercial banks’ involvement in stablecoin is a signal that the private sector is starting to respond to crypto in earnest. Particularly, when the US has established its first federal framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins – the GENIUS Act , several nations like South Korea and industry giants like Amazon are moving toward embracing this asset class. Banks Rollout Two Initial Won-Linked Stablecoin Models Per the local report, discussions on joint infrastructure between banks are currently in progress. Further, the establishment of the cooperation would come to light this year or early next year. The banks have rolled out an initial plan comprising two methods of issuing the won-backed stablecoin – trust-based and deposit-linked. In the trust model, coins are issued after separately entrusting customer funds, while in the deposit-linked model, coins are issued by linking 1:1 with bank deposits. “There is a shared sense of crisis that if things continue this way, foreign dollar coins could dominate the domestic market,” a banking official noted. “It is time to secure both the independence and competitiveness of the domestic financial system through a won-based digital currency.” Stablecoin Regulations and President’s Promises The current trend of banks’ involvement is in line with the Digital Asset Act that was recently proposed by South Korea’s National Assembly. The legislation explicitly notes the introduction of a stablecoin authorization system. However, the Bank of Korea is still skeptical of proposals to launch a won stablecoin. Meanwhile, the newly elected President Lee Jae-myung has pledged to launch a KRW-pegged coin for use in business and international trade. 🚨Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung proposes a won-backed stablecoin to stop $40.8B in crypto capital flight. #Korea #Stablecoin #LeeJaemyung https://t.co/qR1jwd7tXB — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) May 20, 2025 His administration is quickly moving to implement campaign pledges aimed at modernizing South Korea’s regulatory framework for digital assets. The joint venture of banks is a private sector-led model, differing from the CBDC being prepared by the Bank of Korea. Though further discussions on its technological linkages with the central bank are needed, there are talks in the market that it can be expanded into various applications such as cross-border remittance and domestic payments.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15318+19.79%
Threshold
T$0.01699+8.98%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005273+8.65%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/25 13:44
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

$RFC market value exceeds 100 million
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1291+12.84%
Retard Finder Coin
RFC$0.008962-1.63%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003852+58.32%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 10:09
Partager
Essential Bitcoin World Live Feed: Unlocking 5 Days of Real-Time Crypto Insights

Essential Bitcoin World Live Feed: Unlocking 5 Days of Real-Time Crypto Insights

BitcoinWorld Essential Bitcoin World Live Feed: Unlocking 5 Days of Real-Time Crypto Insights In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, timely information is not just a convenience; it is an absolute necessity. Understanding market movements and blockchain developments as they happen can make all the difference. This is precisely where the Bitcoin World Live Feed becomes your indispensable ally, delivering crucial real-time data to empower your decisions. We appreciate your continued support as we strive to keep you connected to the crypto universe. What Are the Bitcoin World Live Feed Service Hours? Bitcoin World is committed to providing comprehensive, up-to-the-minute cryptocurrency and blockchain information. Our dedicated Bitcoin World Live Feed service operates for the majority of the week, ensuring you have access to critical data when you need it most. We understand that the crypto market never truly sleeps, and our operational schedule reflects this dynamic environment. Start Time: Monday at 00:00 UTC End Time: Saturday at 08:00 UTC Total Coverage: This schedule provides nearly five full days of continuous real-time updates. This consistent availability allows you to monitor price fluctuations, track major announcements, and stay informed about significant blockchain events as they unfold. We believe that clear communication about our service availability builds trust and helps you plan your engagement with the market effectively. Why is Consistent Access to the Bitcoin World Live Feed Crucial? The cryptocurrency market is renowned for its volatility and rapid developments. Missing even a few hours of updates can mean overlooking significant price shifts or groundbreaking news that impacts your portfolio. Our Bitcoin World Live Feed addresses this challenge by offering a reliable window into the market’s pulse. It serves as a vital tool for both seasoned traders and new enthusiasts. Benefits of our real-time feed include: Informed Decision-Making: Access to immediate data allows you to react promptly to market changes, helping you make smarter trading or investment choices. Staying Ahead: Be among the first to know about new project launches, regulatory news, or technological advancements that could shape the future of crypto. Risk Management: Timely alerts on market downturns or unexpected events enable you to mitigate potential losses effectively. Global Perspective: The UTC timing ensures a standardized reference point for our global audience, simplifying coordination across different time zones. This commitment to consistent, accurate information underpins our dedication to your success in the crypto space. We aim to be your go-to source for reliable market intelligence. How Can You Maximize Your Bitcoin World Live Feed Experience? To get the most out of the Bitcoin World Live Feed, consider integrating its operational hours into your daily routine. While our service provides extensive coverage, understanding the brief pause on weekends can help you plan your market monitoring strategy. We encourage proactive engagement with the information we provide. Actionable insights for users: Set Reminders: Note the start and end times to ensure you’re aware of when the feed is active. Catch Up on Weekends: Use the non-service hours on Saturday and Sunday to review the week’s developments and prepare for the upcoming week. Combine with Research: While our feed provides real-time data, combine it with deeper analytical research to gain a holistic understanding of market trends. Utilize Alerts: Many platforms allow you to set price alerts or news notifications, which can complement our live feed during active hours. By thoughtfully incorporating the Bitcoin World Live Feed into your information gathering, you can ensure you remain well-informed and strategic in your cryptocurrency endeavors. Our goal is to make navigating the complex crypto landscape simpler and more efficient for you. Staying Connected: The Value of Bitcoin World’s Consistent Updates The continuous flow of real-time data from the Bitcoin World Live Feed is more than just a service; it is a bridge connecting you to the very pulse of the digital asset economy. We understand the trust you place in us to deliver timely and accurate information, and we take that responsibility seriously. Our operational schedule is designed to cover the most active periods of the global crypto market, ensuring you are rarely out of the loop during critical times. By focusing on clear, consistent communication about our service hours and the value we provide, Bitcoin World aims to solidify its position as a trusted and authoritative source in the cryptocurrency news landscape. We are dedicated to supporting your journey through the exciting world of blockchain and digital assets. Summary: Your Reliable Source for Crypto Insights Bitcoin World is committed to delivering essential, real-time cryptocurrency and blockchain information through its Bitcoin World Live Feed. Operating from Monday 00:00 UTC to Saturday 08:00 UTC, our service ensures you have access to critical data for informed decision-making. We appreciate your support and encourage you to leverage our consistent updates to stay ahead in the dynamic crypto market. Trust Bitcoin World to be your dependable guide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What are the exact operational hours for the Bitcoin World Live Feed? The Bitcoin World Live Feed provides real-time cryptocurrency and blockchain information from Monday 00:00 UTC to Saturday 08:00 UTC. 2. Why does the Bitcoin World Live Feed have specific service hours? Our service hours are designed to cover the most active trading periods across global cryptocurrency markets, ensuring we provide relevant and timely information during peak activity while allowing for necessary maintenance and updates. 3. What kind of information does the Bitcoin World Live Feed provide? The feed delivers real-time cryptocurrency price updates, blockchain news, market analysis, and other crucial developments relevant to the digital asset space. 4. How can I stay updated during the hours the Bitcoin World Live Feed is not active? During non-service hours, you can review past articles, analyze market trends from the active period, and prepare for the next operational window. Many platforms also offer offline data access for historical review. 5. Is the Bitcoin World Live Feed available globally? Yes, the Bitcoin World Live Feed uses UTC (Coordinated Universal Time) as a global standard, making its service hours universally applicable regardless of your local time zone. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Help others stay informed about the vital service hours of the Bitcoin World Live Feed and empower them with timely crypto insights. Your support helps us reach more enthusiasts and professionals in the cryptocurrency community. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Essential Bitcoin World Live Feed: Unlocking 5 Days of Real-Time Crypto Insights first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChainAware
AWARE$0.006541+9.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.05673+11.43%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01961+3.04%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 18:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eight South Korean Banks Join to Establish Won-Backed Stablecoin, Plan Two Key Models

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

Essential Bitcoin World Live Feed: Unlocking 5 Days of Real-Time Crypto Insights

Ripple CTO Issues Expert Reaction Amid Fed-Driven Market Rally

The TechBeat: How SocialFi Crowdfunding is Replacing VCs in Crypto: Interview with SeedList Co-Founder (8/23/2025)